5 Things you MUST do pre and post swimming to combat the effects of chlorine on skin and hair

Summers are meant for spending a good amount of time by the pool, be it for a tan or to stay cool and swim. Swimming also makes for the most fun exercise and perfect summer activity. However, too much time in the pool does more than just cause pruney fingers!

Chlorine is a chemical substance added to pools to protect you from the bacteria growing in them. And now that pools are open after a long duration of two years, the effects of chlorine might seem like the least of our concerns.

But spend more than an hour in the pool and you will observe a radical difference. Your skin is dry, hair greasy but dry, nails brittle and so much more. While swearing off the pool isn't something we are looking forward to, here are some easy remedies that will reduce the effects of chlorine on the body, if not combat it completely.

Preventive measures pre-swim

Skin

Whether you're swimming in direct sunlight or the wee hours of the day, SPF protection is something you shouldn't miss out on. Slather on a waterproof sunscreen lotion 15 minutes before taking a dip in the pool.

While not much can be done to prevent the dryness caused by chlorine, you can top off the sunscreen with a thick moisturiser which can act as a barrier between the skin and the chlorine.

Hair

The hair too is often stripped of moisture after spending time in the pool. To prep your hair pre-swim, experts suggest wetting your hair with regular water and applying a leave-in conditioner.

If that's too much work, your home remedy, coconut or any natural oil massaged on the roots of your hair will hydrate it enough.

Additionally, don't forget a swimming cap to help protect your hair from coming in direct contact with the water as much as possible!

Post-swim care

After heading out of the pool, taking a shower is a must to wash off the chlorine immediately.

Skin

Use a mild cleanser to wash the chlorine off your body. Post showering, do not skip out on moisturiser. This time, the thicker the better.

Ensure every inch of your skin is slathered with moisturiser and pay extra attention to the areas where the skin is thinner, like under the eyes, elbows and cuticles. Top this off with SPF again.

Hair

It is best to use a clarifying shampoo as this can help in balancing the pH levels of the scalp after coming in contact with chlorine. Don't scrub your scalp too much as this can cause irritation. Let your last hair rinse be with cold water to protect your roots and seal this off with some leave-in conditioner.

Nail care

Constant contact with Chlorine makes the nails brittle and damages the healthy, top layer of your natural nails. To pay extra attention to your nails, avoid using acetone nail enamel removers too often. Use regular olive oil or cuticle oil to massage your cuticles every night and protect them with a hydrating basecoat before a manicure.

There you have it! Just follow these methods so your skin and hair remain their healthiest best despite exposure to chlorine.

