7 Luxury beauty products for face that are a must-grab from Amazon deals today

Luxury beauty products are those that you always wanted to shop for but relegated after seeing the price tag. Amazon deals today offers irresistible price drop on these cool beauty products that you must take a note of. Affordable luxury beauty products are the season’s rage! These skincare and hair care products from trusted brands do what it claims and have maximum positive reviews on Amazon. So grab them soon before the sale ends.

7 Luxury beauty products from Amazon deals today

Scroll below to find our top 7 picks from Amazon deals today.

1. Kimirica Love Story Mild Bubble Bath

This luxury bath bubble is a specially formulated relaxing blend so you can sit back relax and enjoy an at-home spa experience thanks to the bath essential oils. A foaming bath transforms an ordinary bath into a relaxing spa by adding Kimirica bath salt, which can better renew your skin, remove dead skin cells, speed up metabolism, release tension for the day, and improve sleep.

Price: Rs 1402

Buy Now

2. RAS Luxury Oils Rose Quartz Gua Sha

Gua sha is a traditional Chinese healing method in which a trained professional uses a smooth-edged tool to stroke your skin while they press on it. This motion raises small, red, rash-like dots that show under your skin called petechiae.

Price: Rs 1402

Buy Now

3. Scalppure Professional Shampoo + conditioner

This shampoo cleanses excess oil from the scalp and hair and awakens with a cool, refreshing sensation. Follow it up with the conditioner that leaves your hair soft, shiny and manageable. It's a great pick from Amazon deals today.

Price: Rs 594

Buy Now

4. Iba Eye Makeup Gift Set

Makeup is incomplete without glamming up the eyes. This beautiful gift set includes all things one needs to make your eyes look lively. It transforms your eyelashes with a thick, bold, and sharply defined look! The unique slim-bristle brush reaches root to tip, corner to corner to volumize, lengthen and curl lashes with ease.

Price: Rs 1458

Buy Now

5. Lakme Set Of 2 Beauty Kits - Argan oil and Primer

The Lakme absolute blur perfect makeup primer is the perfect start for a flawless, professional makeup finish. Is the perfect canvas for makeup or wear alone over your moisturiser for instant smoothness and radiance. This primer is a flawless make-up primer that preps your skin for professional make-up.

Price: Rs 1500

Buy Now

6. Makeup Combo Kit Mineralize Foundation

This foundation is the perfect mix of waterproof mineralised moisture and SPF 5 foundation. The firm, tapered tip of the applicator is easy to control and allows for a quick and precise application. It creates the perfect base for your makeup and lasts longer than you think.

Price: Rs 1399

Buy Now

7. Cosmac Matte Liquid Lipstick Set

The right shade of lipstick can make your face look unreal! Lipsticks are an important product that one must have in their vanity box. This set features multiple colours and is a slayer that you should.t miss out on!

Price: Rs 2079

Buy Now

Amazon deals today are live only till the night ends. So without any wait, grab your cards, click the buy button and make these luxury beauty products yours. They are all things fun and fab and will definietly upgrade your beauty game.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

15 Best concealers for dark circles that you need for a full coverage makeup look

15 Best foundations for combination skin

Best face wash for girls