8 Best epilators for long-lasting soft, hairless skin

Hair removal is important for keeping the skin clean and healthy. From keeping your skin smooth to keeping the hard, unwanted hair away, epilators come handy all the time. While there are many ways to keep those unwanted hairs away, epilators are the best options. An epilator makes sure that you pull hair out from the root, unlike shaving and waxing. Plus, these are small, compact which makes them all the more convenient for carrying purposes. We have our top-picks here. Try these out and say goodbye to unwanted hair.

Best epilators to remove hair efficiently

1. Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720

Braun epilator is one of the best epilators that help get smooth skin instantly. The device is capable of removing 4x shorter hair than what waxing does. Its unique functioning style adapts to body contours for efficient hair removal. Being waterproof, the epilator can be used in the bath. It comes with highly multi-functional interchangeable heads that help in shaving, trimming or epilating. Recharge it and use it time and again.

Price $99.94

2. Philips Satinelle Essential Hair Removal Epilator, BRE235/04

Philips satinelle essential hair removal epilator is one of the remarkable epilating devices available at a budgeted price. The device helps in gentle removal of hair with an ergonomic handle design and strong grip. It is easy to hold and use for long-lasting results. The epilator is capable of removing hair as short as 0.5 mm straight from the root. With a washable head, sensitive cap for delicate areas and 2 speed settings, the epilator gives comfortable hair removal.

Price $39.96

3. YHC Electric Razors for Women, 5 in 1 Electric Shaver & Epilator

YHC electric razor for women is a versatile device which has an epilator head, shaver head, foot care head, massage head, exfoliator brush and epilator cap. With so many kinds of detachable heads, the device can be used in multiple ways. It has an attractive locking function which can help avoid accidents. The epilator has three ultra-sharp blades along with ultra-thin foil for gently removing hair around the tough curves and corners. There is a built-in Lithium battery in it which supports 50 minutes of use after 1.5 hours of being charged.

Price $30.99

4. Panasonic Cordless Shaver & Epilator

Panasonic cordless shaver and epilator is a handy device that helps in hair removal with gentle skin care. It comes with 7 snap on attachments that support quick hair removal and serves as a versatile beauty tool. The dual disc epilation head with rotating tweezers can remove hair which are too short to remove by other methods. There are no cords attached to it, which makes it all the more convenient for use. Its sleek, water-resistant design can be used in baths, or anywhere you wish to use. The key highlights of this device are its 3-speed settings, sure-grip handle, bright LED, travel pouch and a cleaning brush.

Price $102.23

5. Conair Total Body Epilator

Featured with 40 ultra-precise tweezers, the epilator is great at removing the smallest hair from the root. It has a washable attachment that lets you cover the delicate areas gently. This cordless device is rechargeable and can also be used while traveling. With its amazing ergonomic design and 2 speeds setting, you can help in attaining long, lasting smooth skin.

Price $39.98

6. ElectriBrite Facial Hair Removal Epilators

ElectriBrite hair removal epilator comes with 9 rotating tweezers that can efficiently remove unwanted hair directly from the roots. It has an attractive, mini design that is lightweight and easy to carry. The device comes with a waterproof head that can be used in the bath and cleaned as and when needed. When placed and used at a right angle, the device can help you get rid of even the shortest unwanted hair. You can easily charge it and use it for around 30 hours. There is also a pink pouch available with it that makes it even more convenient for carrying.

Price $31.89

7. Flend Smooth Glide Epilator

This epilator has a shaver head that is equipped with stainless blades ideal for gentle hair removal. It has two vibrating massage caps that make epilating effortless and easy. You can adjust the speed as per your choice for precise hair removal. The device can assist you in removing hair efficiently within 5 minutes. With a built-in battery, the device is rechargeable and convenient for travel. Its key features include built-in illumination for better clarity and an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable for hair removal.

Price $25.99

8. Remington Smooth & Silky Deluxe Rechargeable Epilator

Remington epilator is a rechargeable device that comes with a low power-indicator light for poor battery life. The device has 40 tweezers for removing the maximum number of hair quickly and efficiently. Tere is also an option for detail light, which provides a clear view of skin that requires maintenance. The dual speed setting lets you choose your performance speed. With additional caps, the device can help in soothing the skin.

Price $42.99

Wish to enjoy clear, smooth skin? If yes, then opt for an epilator and get rid of unwanted hard hairs that are usually very difficult to remove. These are the best epilator brands mentioned here. You can decide one as per your need and desire and soon feel hairless, smooth skin like never before.

