Heads Turn as New Reacher Season 3 Set Photos Show Alan Ritchson Back in Action to Lead Crime Series; Deets Inside

Fans are bewildered to see Alan Ritchson back on the set of Reacher. The cameras have started rolling for a new season of the action-packed series that has touched the hearts of action movie fanatics.

Along with the massive human being, the new and upcoming season of one of the most loved crime series by Amazon Prime is even set to bring a grand storyline. Read on to know the details of the scenes that describe the punches at their best.

Alan Ritchson is back on the set of Reacher

Heads will roll as they are turning now. A new season of Reacher seems right around the corner, and the actual living colossus has been spotted on the set of the series. Alan Ritchson, who was recently seen in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, seems to have reprised his role as the protagonist of one of the most acclaimed series by Prime Video.

In the recently released set photos, the actor can be seen back in action for some more of his future missions.

The set pictures uploaded on the social media platform also suggest that the filming for Reacher Season 3 is currently going on in Canada.

The post on X (formerly Twitter) reads, “Alan Ritchson filming in Millbrook, Ontario.”

The four recent pics of the actor who has gained great experience during his recent venture while working with the powerful director in the Hollywood industry, Guy Ritchie, have made the fans of the series much more eager to watch him throwing punches on their screen.

Season 3 of Reacher

When season 2 of Reacher ended, die-hard fans of the novel wished to see him working alone. Some even believed that it was too early to have Jack Reacher working along with a team.

Well, as the fans wished for more lone-wolf action, the writer of the series, Lee Child might give them what they deserve.

During his interview with The Messenger, he shed light on the future plans of the series, and it looks like he would take the powered fist-throwing human back to the basics.

While talking about the next Reacher novel that will be adapted for a new season, Child stated, "We've picked it up, it's chosen. It's a good choice, I gotta say.”

Explaining further, he added that they have chosen a book that tells the story of “Reacher alone for the third season,” and that the production has found “one that we loved."

