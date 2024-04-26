Megan Fox Seen With Machine Gun Kelly Celebrating His 34th Birthday After Duo Ended Engagement; See Here

Actress Megan Fox was spotted at ex-Machine Gun Kelly’s party after the public fallout of their relationship. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted a carousel of pictures from his birthday bash, one of which featured his ex-fiancee Megan Fox seated next to him in an all-black ensemble.

Megan Fox at Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday bash

Kelly just turned 34 and the birthday party, which took place at his home, had an all-A-lister lineup with guests like Tiffany Hadish, Mod Sun, Evan Ross, and Amber Ross. He captioned the sequence of photos “genre: birthday,” including snapshots with stars like Post Malone, his drummer ROOK, and of course Fox. The duo could be seen sporting a smile while the background was all lit with candles.

Fans were supportive of this reunion in the comments section. “Omg, I love that Megan is there it makes my heart so happy,” a fan commented on the post.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship history

This comes a little more than a month after the Jennifer's Body actress admitted that the couple has gone separate ways. Fox made an appearance on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, where she announced that the two called off their engagement last year. She further admitted that the big lesson from this situation was that relationships are not meant for public consumption. The couple's fallout caused a huge furor in public discourse. "I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, 'What's up?'" said Fox on the podcast.

Kelly and Fox began dating in 2020 and then subsequently announced their engagement in 2022. The couple has been open about their relationship and even went on to do a joint cover for British GQ in October of 2021.

The breakup rumors sparked when Fox decided to delete all the photos together with Kelly from Instagram. A source revealed to US Weekly that the two have opted for a time out to focus on their own selves for the time being. “[They] are at a low moment right now. It changes every day,” the source added further.

