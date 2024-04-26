Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Anthony Edwards Play Against Suns Tonight? Deets Inside

The Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26), eager to grab a significant 3-0 lead in the series, are preparing to clash with the Phoenix Suns (49-33) in the third game of their initial round in the Western Conference series. The game is set for Friday night at Footprint Center, kicking off at 10:30 PM ET.

Will Anthony Edwards Play Against the Suns Tonight?

Anthony Edwards, boasting a season average of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists over 79 games, stands ready to take on the Suns.

Coming off a commanding performance in the first two games, the Timberwolves, having won by an average margin of 18.5 points, aim to push the Suns to the edge of elimination with a triumphant game on Friday.

This victory would mark their third consecutive win and their fourth in the last five games.

Sporting an average of 113 points per game, Minnesota exhibited decent form in their last outing, scoring 105 points with 44.9 percent field goal conversion and 28.1 percent three-point accuracy.

Their last game saw Jaden McDaniels leading with 25 points and eight rebounds, aided by Rudy Gobert's contribution of 18 points and nine rebounds. Mike Conley chipped in with 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

On the defensive end, Minnesota has been impressive, conceding an average of 106.2 points per game. They held their opponents to 93 points in their last game. They'll require a similar spirited performance to emerge triumphant in the next.

On the other hand, the Suns ended the season on a high with a three-game winning streak but stumbled at the start of the playoffs, losing their first two matches.

They are keen on stopping this losing trend by besting the Timberwolves, which would be their fourth win in the last six games.

The Suns yield an average of 115.7 points per game, but during their previous game, they could only muster 93 points, despite a decent conversion rate of 44.9 percent for field goals and 36.4 percent for three-pointers.

Phoenix's defense requires a boost, having relinquished an average of 113.2 points per game. In their previous outfits, they leaked 105 points and will need to tighten up to increase their chances of winning.

Minnesota Timberwolves Players Stats Against The Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards Stats

In his career, Anthony Edwards has averaged 20.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 13 games against the Suns.

Karl-Anthony Towns Stats

Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 23.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 27 games against the Suns in his career.

Injury Report

Timberwolves

Out

Kyle Anderson

Questionable

Jaylen Clark

Phoenix Suns

Out

Damion Lee

Questionable

Grayson Allen

ALSO READ: Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers Tonight? Deets Inside