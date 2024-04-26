What Did Sukihana Do? Find Out As Rapper Gets Arrested By Broward County Sheriff's Department

The Love & HipHop: Miami fame, Sukihana has made a prominent fanbase due to her appearance on the show and also due her rap songs.

The rapper and reality show star Sukihana made the headlines in the media recently due to her arrest on drug charges. Read ahead to know more about the serious drug charges the rapper is facing.

Details about Sukihana’s arrest

As per XXL, the arrest was made by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department in North Fort Lauderdale. She is charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. Allegedly the drugs were MDMA and Codeine.

The rapper's bond is set at $7,500 but it is unclear if she has paid it yet. The rapper has not yet given any statement about the incident.

Her mugshot has been making rounds on the internet as the news about her arrest made the headlines.

More about Sukhina’s life

The rapper was born on November 15, 1991, in Delaware. Her real name is Destiny Lanette Henderson.

Her appearance in 2020, on VH1's Love&Hip Hop: Miami has been a huge factor in her fame. She debuted her Wolf P**** mixtape in the same year due to which she got attention from many people.

As per Wikipedia, she also appeared in the WAP music video, this song by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion was a huge hit in 2020.

