Chris Pine's Dad Reveals He Admires His Son For This One Reason, Reveals 'I Can't Do It'

Chris Pine’s father Robert Pine is not afraid to sing praises about his son. Robert is best known for playing Sgt. Joseph Getraer in the series CHiPs.

Robert revealed the one trait his son possesses that he is jealous of as a fellow actor. This is what Chris Pine’s dad wishes he could do like him at the premiere of Poolman.

Chris Pine’s dad praises him as an actor

Robert Pine gave high praise to his son at the premiere of Chris Pine’s movie Poolman. Chris made his directorial debut with the movie. At the movie’s LA premiere, Robert revealed a peculiar quality his son possesses as an actor. "He memorizes dialogue. I'm ADD, and it takes me a long time to do it," the father of the Wonder Woman actor told People.

Robert did not gush over his son's abilities as an actor there. He also revealed how Chris can exceptionally execute ad-libs in his performance while acting. "He can go off script and get right back on it when he feels something that's good or right, he can do that," he shared. Robert also admitted that he couldn't do that even if he would like to.

Robert also disclosed that he had an unexpected cameo in Poolman. "My voice does. So you're going to have to watch it and see where my voice comes up," he said.

Robert Pine on Chris Pine’s acting career

Robert revealed how his now critically acclaimed son Chris Pine never “mentioned” or hinted towards his interest in acting. The star revealed how Chris acted in one play Waiting for Godot while in High School. Robert admitted that his son was “very good in it.” He recalled how he and his wife Gwynne Gilford, whom he shares Chris with, found out their son was meant to be an actor. “Then he went to Berkeley as an English major, and he wanted to meet people. And somebody said, 'Why don't you come and try out for this play?' So we did," he recalls.

Robert shares how his wife and he knew Chris was “really good” after watching their son perform for 5 minutes. “And then he did about four or five plays up there, all wonderful. And then he said afterward, 'I think maybe I'd like to try this.' I said, 'Go for it,' " he shares.

Chris Pine co-wrote and directed Poolman, the actor also stars in the film. He previously opened up about the process of making the movie saying it was “joyful” and “most creative” to serve as the director on it. Poolman is set to premiere on the big screen on May 10.

