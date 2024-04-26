Kevin Nash Claims The Rock's WWE Success Was Due To Stealing Injured Superstar's Playbook

Due to professional wrestling's physicality and high risk, injuries are inevitable. Almost all professional wrestlers get injured at some point in their careers, suffering minor or major injuries. An injury of a wrestler often opens up a gate of opportunity for other wrestlers.

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, that's what happened in the Attitude Era. He talked about it on his podcast, Kliq This, giving credit to Stone Cold Steve Austin's neck injury behind the meteoric rise of The Rock in 1997. It is important to highlight that Nash was in the rival company WCW at that time after jumping ship in 1996.

Kevin Nash believes that if The Texas Rattle Snake didn't encounter that unfortunate neck injury, The Rock wouldn't be able to reach the height he had in the late '90s. The Brahma Bull's approach was taking something that got over, and when Steve went down with the neck injury, the ten-time World Champion took many things from Steve's playbook and blended them into his own.

The Rock was talented enough to reach stardom

The former nWo member's opinion is subjective. The Rock was unquestionably one of the most talented wrestlers on the roster, oozing with charisma and impeccable mic skills. The Great One's determination and talent were the driving force behind his success. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Attitude Era's greatness was measured by the success of both Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. The arch-rivals produced one of the greatest rivalries in history, headlining three WrestleMania events. In conclusion, both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin elevated each other's careers.

Advertisement

Stone Cold Steve Austin's neck injury history

The neck injury was the primary reason behind Stone Cold Steve Austin's early retirement in 2003. Taking into account that he was just 39 years old at that time, he could have wrestled longer had he stayed injury-free.

The neck injury first occurred at SummerSlam 1997 against Owen Hart, who botched a Piledriver, landing Austin directly on his neck. It continued to bother Steve throughout his career, particularly in 1999 when he had undergone a neck surgery after being written off the TV.

ALSO READ: The Rock Lends Helping Hand To Struggling Family, Recalling His Father's Hardships