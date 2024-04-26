Actor Pierce Brosnan has signed in for Passage Picture’s new project: A Spy’s Guide To Survival. Set as a romantic thriller, the film would mark the feature directorial debut of Simon Barry, the creator of the Netflix series Warrior Nun.

The James Bond fame would return to his spy roots with this film, which follows the story of a “reclusive, retired spy who is brought out of hiding by his enigmatic neighbor, digging up both of their secrets in the process.” It has been revealed that Barry wrote the screenplay based on the story by him and his father, Derek Barry.

Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures to produce this spy thriller:

The production duties would be taken care of by Barry's Reality Distortion Field, alongside Singer's Passage Pictures. Fortitude International would be financing the film while representing international sales. There are plans to launch the film in the Cannes Market as well. Nadine Barros will be the executive producer for the project.

“As a longtime Pierce Brosnan fan, I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside someone I admire for their craft, character and humanity,” said Barry on Brosnan joining the cast.

“Pierce is the perfect fit for this role, and we are so excited to see what he and Simon will do together,” said Uri Singer, who produced Noah Baumbach's White Noise.

A look at Pierce Brosnan’s career:

Brosnan, who has Irish origins, is most notably a James Bond alum, with him staring as an agent in the British Secret Intelligence Service on screen. He played the iconic character in four films, spanning from 1995 to 2002, being the fifth actor to play this character on screen. Many of his other celebrated films include Mamma Mia, The Thomas Crown Affair, and The Matador. He was most recently seen in Fast Charlie and Black Adam, playing a fictional superhero called Doctor Fate in the latter.

He also served as an executive producer in the environmental documentary Poisoning Paradise.

Director Simon Barry was the showrunner of Syfy’s paranormal action series called Ghost Wars. He is best known for his work on the sci-fi series Continuum, which ran from 2012 to 2015.

