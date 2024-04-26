NewJeans announces single How Sweet with stunning photos, amid ongoing ADOR-HYBE dispute

NewJeans, represented by ADOR, has thrilled fans by unveiling the first look for its latest comeback with How Sweet and Bubble Gum. This comes amidst an internal conflict between ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin, and the K-pop conglomerate, HYBE.

NewJeans is gearing up for a much-awaited summer comeback with a series of releases, starting with the Bubble Gum music video, which is set to drop on April 27, followed by How Sweet on May 24.

NewJeans teases upcoming comeback with new photos

On April 26, NewJeans, the trailblazing K-pop girl group on the rise, treated fans by raising the curtains from its first look for the highly anticipated comeback with singles How Sweet and Buggle Gum.

With a couple of group photos and members, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein’s solo pictures, the quintet can be seen sporting a refreshing look perfect for summer.

Take a look at NewJeans’ latest teaser photos here.

Additionally, NewJeans also released the teaser images for the physical copies of the upcoming double single album.

Take a look here.

More details about NewJeans’ latest activities

NewJeans, the rising K-pop girl group, has been scripting history since its debut in 2022. With its ‘girl next door’ concept and a refreshing take on 1990’s musical style, the quintet comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein marked their entry into the K-pop world with Attention.

Subsequently, they rose to prominence with hits like Hype Boy, OMG, Ditto, Super Shy, and more. Recently, they became the first K-pop girl group to win the Group of the Year award at Billboard Women in Music for 2024.

NewJeans is also preparing to mark its debut in Japan soon with the upcoming singles Supernatural and Right Now, its first all-Japanese singles. Following its release, NewJeans will also be holding fan meetings in Tokyo, titled Bunnies Camp 2024, at the Tokyo Dome from June 26–27, 2024. Moreover, NewJeans also plans to make a comeback with a full album in the latter half of 2024.

