After Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Got Themselves a Wooden Arrowhead Stadium

Earlier this week, Jason Kelce was gifted a handmade wooden replica of the Lincoln Financial Field, from his wife Kylie Kelce. The makers have made one more handmade piece but this time it's in honor of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift-inspired wooden handmade Stadium

On April 25, Theobold, the designer of Kylie's gift for Jason revealed another masterpiece and this time it's for one other than Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The wood artist shared a carousel Instagram post, of Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium. It's the same stadium that Travis plays in and Kelce stood in the stands to cheer him up.

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me. Arrowhead Stadium - Taylor & Travis’ Version! this was just a thank you gift I made on the side for fun so it is unavailable)," the caption of their Instagram post said. Now even though it's made for Travis and Taylor, it's not confirmed that it is shipped to them.

Talking about Jason Kelce's gift, Kylie Kelce shared the story behind getting it from the artist on April 22 via her Instagram story. "I messaged @danatheo.designs TWO years ago! She came up with this beautiful custom design and then waited for me to give the retirement green light and J's final list of accolades," the NFL WAG wrote.

In another dedicated post, Kylie Kelce thanked the makers personally when she wrote, "Thank you so much @danatheo.designs for your patience and the perfect retirement gift!" On March 4, Jason Kelce announced his official retirement after playing around 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jason was drafted by the Eagles in the 2011 NFL Draft as a sixth-round pick. During his career with the team, the star center went to the Pro Bowl seven times and won the Super Bowl once. Interestingly, a month after the retirement announcement, Jason lost his Super Bowl ring during New Heights Live.