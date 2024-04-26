'He Is A Prolific Serial Predator': Mira Sorvino Lashes Out As Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Conviction Gets Overturned

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

The Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion star, Mira Sorvino, reacted to the overturned conviction of Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 trial in New York State.

Mira Sorvino came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein in 2017. She fiercely expressed her opinion about this overturned conviction. Read ahead to learn more about her reaction to it.

Mira Sorvino lashes out at Harvey Weinstein’s overturned conviction

Sorvino shared her reaction to the recent overturned conviction on her Instagram and X handles. On X, she wrote, “Horrified! Day after #DenimDay honoring sexual violence survivors, Harvey Weinstein’s conviction overturned, due partly to molyneux witnesses testifying to prior bad acts, like lioness Annabella Sciorra.”

She further wrote that he is a “prolific Serial predator” who has raped and harmed more than 200 women. She expressed that she is disgusted with the justice system that is skewed towards the predators and not the victims.

She shared the same X post on her Instagram with a series of other pictures that included the announcement of the ruling. She captioned the post by saying, "Gutsick. To all of my sister/brother/fellow survivors out there, it just means we have to love harder, and fight harder. Evil rears its ugly head but we are the army of light and will prevail."

What was Harvey Weinstein’s previous New York conviction?

According to People, after the New York ruling, he was found guilty in February 2022, and he was sentenced to serve 23 years in prison. Again, in December 2022, he was sentenced to an additional 16 years in jail as per the Los Angeles ruling.

In a twist of events, Weinsteins’s New York sentence has been overturned. According to the outlet, this decision came after Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, argued that Miramax's founder did not get a fair trial.

However, his California conviction is unaffected by the recently overturned conviction. He is currently in jail.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

