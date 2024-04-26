Lee Do Hyun, Ra Mi Ran's The Good Bad Mother turns 1: Here's why it's the perfect watch with themes of filial bond, romance and more

The Good Bad Mother has reached its one-year milestone since it was released on April 26, 2024. This heartwarming drama features talented actors such as Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, and Ahn Eun Jin.

Its main focus is to delve into the world of parenting and the special bond between mothers and their children. Throughout the series, we witness the intricate relationships between multiple mothers and their children, showcasing the diverse and beautiful ways in which parenting can be expressed.

Reasons to watch The Good Bad Mother: Themes varying to mother-child relationship to romance and more

1. Filial bond

The mother-child bond is at the center of the story The Good Bad Mother. It tells the story of single mothers and how they take care of their children. The main character is Young Soon who lost her husband when she was young and had to take take of him by herself.

Circumstances turn her strict and cold towards her child. She does everything in her power to provide the best for her son. Perhaps she goes a little too far as her strictness turns her relationship with her son bitter. As an adult, Kang Ho is not very fond of his mother and keeps his distance.

Kang Ho's brain regresses to that of a 7-year-old after an accident, prompting Young Soon to step in and care for him once more. This time around, she adopts a gentler approach, showing more kindness towards her son who, despite his successful career as a prosecutor, now has the mind of a child. Witnessing her son in such a vulnerable state breaks her heart, but she finds the strength to remain supportive for him.

Kang Ho's childhood friend and former lover, Lee Mi Joo, is also a single mother who stays away from her children in order to earn enough for them. She is a hardworking person who tries to make the best of the situation. She wants to achieve her dreams, but she also wants to take care of her children and be a loving mother. Due to some reasons, she comes back to her hometown and decides to start her career in the small countryside where she can also be near her children.

2. Child's innocence

The Good Bad Mother explores child-like innocence through Kang Ho's character and Lee Mi Joo's children. When adult Kang Ho's mind turns into a seven-year-old's, Lee Mi Joo's two kids make him a part of their group and give him company as friends. For them, it does not matter how one appears and looks. All they want is to play a little while longer.

They help him in many ways by giving him company, helping him through hard times, and having fun with him in times when he feels lonely or bored. They make up a cute little team who are there for each other through good and bad times.

3. Friendship and love

The drama explores the friendship that turns into love between Lee Mi Joo and Kang Ho. They were childhood friends, and soon their friendship turned into love. They had a loving relationship and were adorable together until they had to part ways.

After Kang Ho's accident, Lee Mi Joo comes back into his life, and though he doesn't remember their past, they start off as friends again. As friends, they are always there for each other and support one another. By the end of the drama, as Kang Ho slowly recovers, sparks fly between the two once more.

More about The Good Bad Mother

The Good Bad Mother premiered on April 26, 2023 and aired on JTBC. Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Eun Jin and Yoo In Soo take on the lead roles in the drama.It was directed by Shim Na Yeon, who is also known for Beyond Evil and Moment at Eighteen. Her next project, Bad Boy, starring Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun, is scheduled to release in 2024. The script is written by Bae Se Young. She is known for the hit film Extreme Job and Intimate Strangers.

The drama tells the story of a single mother, Young Soon, who runs a pig farm. She took care of her son, Kang Ho, all by herself. She brings him up in a strict manner, which makes him feel distant from her when he becomes an adult. Their mother-son relationship is strained. One day, Kang Ho meets with an accident that affects his brain, and his memories are transported back to his childhood. Young Soon gets a second chance at mending things with her son.

