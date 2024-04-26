Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Thunder Tonight? Deets Inside

The Los Angeles Clippers (51-31) aim to seize control of the series in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks (50-32) on Friday night in the first round of the Western Conference series. The American Airlines Center will host this much-anticipated game, with a scheduled 8 PM start time, ET.

Luka Doncic, after leading the Mavericks to victory with a stellar performance of 32 points, six rebounds, and nine assists, is ready to take on the Clippers once again. Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington made notable contributions by scoring 23 points and 18 points respectively, both grabbing six rebounds each.

After a three-game losing streak, the Mavericks claimed victory over the Clippers in their last game, establishing their homecourt advantage. They aim to maintain this momentum by triumphing over the Clippers again, taking them a step closer to a 2-1 series lead.

The Mavericks, averaging 117.3 points per game, scored 96 in their last game through making 42.1 percent of their field goals and 42.4 percent of their three-point shots.

Their defense, however, has faced struggles, with a rate of conceding 115.3 points per game, which they need to reinforce to claim this game.

The Clippers, on the other hand, failed to hold onto their homecourt advantage, succumbing to a close defeat in Game 2. They'll seek a comeback in Friday's game, aiming for their second win in the last three games and lead in the series.

The Clippers averaged 115.3 points per game but only managed to score 93 in their last game. They managed 36.8 percent of their field goals and 26.7 percent of their three-point shots.

James Harden was the standout for the Clippers with 22 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard also put up impressive stats with 22 points and 15 points respectively; Leonard also added seven rebounds and four assists to his chart.

Dallas Mavericks Players Stats Against The Clippers

Luka Dončić Stats

In his career, Luka Dončić has averaged 32.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in 18 games against the Clippers.

Kyrie Irving Stats

Kyrie Irving has averaged 22.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 17 games against the Clippers in his career.

Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

Out

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Ankle)

Questionable

Daniel Gafford (Back)

LA Clippers

Questionable

Kawhi Leonard

