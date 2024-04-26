Ravi Kishan's alleged daughter Shinnova's DNA test plea gets rejected by Mumbai court

A woman from Lucknow named Aparna Thakur claimed that she is the wife of actor Ravi Kishan and that they have a grown-up daughter named Shinnova. The daughter reached out to a Mumbai court on Saturday (April 20th) and demanded a DNA test to prove that Ravi is her biological father.

A new update came regarding the case as today, April 26, a Mumbai court rejected Shinnova's plea for Ravi Kishan's DNA test.

Mumbai courts rejects Shinnova's plea for Ravi Kishan's DNA test

A while ago, ANI shared a tweet on their official X handle and mentioned that the DNA test plea registered by Ravi Kishan's 'alleged daughter' Shinnova got rejected by the Mumbai court.

Their tweet read, "The Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai has rejected the plea of a 25-year-old girl seeking a DNA Test claiming to be the daughter of BJP MP & Actor Ravi Kishan."

Shinnova files civil suit against Ravi Kishan

According to a PTI report, apart from the DNA test plea, Shinnova also requested a permanent injunction to prevent Kishan from denying her paternity in any way.

According to a PTI report, apart from the DNA test plea, Shinnova also requested a permanent injunction to prevent Kishan from denying her paternity in any way.

Additionally, she has filed a Writ Petition in the Bombay High Court to dismiss an FIR lodged against her mother Aparna Thakur and others in Uttar Pradesh following Shinnova's revelation of Kishan as her biological father.

In UP’s Lucknow, the case was registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence ) 386 (extortion), and 504 (intentional insult) following a complaint from Ravi Kishan’s wife Preeti Shukla.

Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against Aparna Thakur

As per the latest report by the Hindustan Times, an FIR has been lodged at the Hazratganj police station against Aparna Thakur by Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla. The FIR complaint was filed on Tuesday (April 16).

According to the complaint, Preeti has claimed that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them. She also mentioned that the Lucknow woman has connections with the underworld and threatened to frame Kishan in a fake rape case and kill the entire family if he doesn't pay. When her demands were not met, she held a press conference in Lucknow making false allegations against the actor.

The portal also has a copy of the FIR and mentioned that when they reached out to Kishan, he did not take the call but texted, "I am busy with elections, will talk later."

Aparna Thakur claims to prove that she is Ravi Kishan’s wife

Aparna Thakur organized a press conference and claimed that she is the wife of the actor-turned-politician. She also stated that they got married nearly 28 years ago and have a daughter named Shinnova together.

A video of Shinnova has been doing rounds on social media going. In the video, she claimed that upon giving her some time, she would prove that her mother’s claims were true.

She said in the clip in Hindi, “Aadarniya Shri Yogi Ji (CM of UP, Yogi Adityanath) namaskar. Mera naam Shenova hai. Main aapke saansad Ravi Kishan ki beti hu aur main aapse vinti karna chahti hu ki aap mujhe aur meri maa ko thoda samay dijiye. Mai aapko apna sach batana chahti hu sabooton k saath. Uske baad, jo aapko sahi lage, aap nyaay dijiye. Shukriya.(Respected Yogi Ji. My name is Shenova. I am your MP Ravi Kishan’s daughter, and I would like to request that you give my mother and me some time. I want to tell you my truth with proof. After that, you can decide what’s right. Thank you.)"

In the press conference, Aparna stated, "My name is Aparna, and my daughter is the daughter of MP and actor Ravi Kishan, whom he is not accepting." Aparna also talked about her intention to pursue legal action in this matter, stating, "I am also going to court for this."

