Makers of Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD set to unveil important announcement; DEETS

As we all know, Prabhas is set to hit the big screens soon with his much-anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. Makers of the film have announced that a big announcement is on the way and asked to stay tuned till 5 pm on April 27, i.e., tomorrow.

The makers released a new promo from the film featuring Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. The promo narrates, “Ab mera samay aa gaya hain, Mera antim yudh ka samay aa gaya hain,” which translates to, “My time has come, My time for my final battle.”

Makers of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD to unveil big announcement

Judging from the dialogue in the promo, the makers are highly expected to release the official date when the Prabhas starrer will hit the screens. The film was initially supposed to be released on May 9, 2024, but was postponed due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Moreover, Pinkvilla also heard that the makers are planning to release the film on June 27. Though the official date has yet to be given, it is most likely that the movie will reach the theaters on that date. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, is an epic sci-fi movie set in a post-apocalyptic future. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role as Bhairava. The story and his character are said to be inspired by Hindu mythology, with the Salaar actor playing Kalki's alter ego.

Moreover, the film is said to be the most expensive Indian movie yet, with an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more playing key roles. Santhosh Narayanan is handling the music, and Djordje Stojiljkovic is handling the camera.

Prabhas’ lineups

Besides the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas already has a lineup of movies set for him. The actor plays the lead role in a horror-comedy flick called The Raja Saab and is also set to join hands with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a cop movie called Spirit.

Moreover, the actor will also be reprising his role from Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire in its sequel called Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, directed by Prashanth Neel.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani to NOT play lead role in Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar 2