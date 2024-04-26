Katrina Kaif spills the beans on her Hollywood debut; actress reveals she turned down a project for THIS reason

Katrina Kaif is best recognized for the several hit films she has delivered over the last few decades. Her journey to becoming one of Bollywood's most sought-after actors began in 2003 with the comedy-thriller flick Boom. Over the years, she has made a reputation for herself in the Indian cinema business and is fortunate to have millions of followers worldwide.

Having created a marked presence in the Bollywood industry, her fans eagerly await their Kamli girl to make a big move to Hollywood. Speculation regarding the actress's upcoming adventure has been rife, and she has now decided to address the matter at last.

Katrina Kaif talks about Hollywood debut and turning down a project

In a recent interview with Variety, Katrina Kaif revealed that she was recently offered a Hollywood project but had to reject it due to some circumstances. The Namaste London actress said, "I do believe it will happen, and I think that will be a whole new leaf in my book, so to speak, and really exciting."

Katrina Kaif on the work front

Like many other actors, Katrina Kaif did not rise to fame right away. However, her fortunes altered when she collaborated with Salman Khan and filmmaker David Dhawan on the romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, which was a watershed moment in her career. From that point on, she has steadily grown to fame as an accomplished actor, demonstrating her fantastic dancing abilities along the way.

Over the years, Katrina Kaif has managed to create an impressive film career boasting movies like Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Fitoor, and many more. Last year, she appeared with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (the official sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai).

Earlier this year, she led director Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with South star Vijay Sethupathi. Based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge, the film also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others, with Radhika Apte making a cameo appearance.

