Travis Kelce’s HOT TAKE on New Hosting Gig Confirming That He’s ‘Always Felt Comfortable With the Camera’

Travis Kelce is all set to perform his first hosting gig as the NFL star preparing to become the next host of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? The Chiefs tight end recently shared his hot statement on an upcoming Hollywood project. Here's what Travis Kelce said.

What did Travis Kelce say about his future job?

"I think it was all the home videos my mom used to have with the old camcorder, the handheld joint, at the house. "I just always felt comfortable with the camera on me and the lights on me. Sure enough, I love a good challenge. I get excited for a challenge," Travis Kelce explained via People.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Kelce will be playing the role of host in the spinoff of the Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Later, the Chiefs star said that she grew up watching and loving the game shows and thus, he's excited to be a part of one and follow the footsteps of renowned TV icons.

Also Read: Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Kelce REACTS to GF Taylor Swift's NEW TTPD Album While PRAISING the Singer

According to Kelce's statement, he is comfortable in front of the camera. The confidence could be a result of his previous works such as Catching Kelce, which was a reality dating show by E! But talking about hosting, he has plenty of experience in that field as well.

Travis Kelce is a host of New Heights, which is a podcast with 2.3 Million subscribers that the NFL star runs with his retired Eagles center brother Jason Kelce. The podcast is one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels with a recently calculated value of $100 Million.

Also Read: 'She Is Worried About Jinxing Things': Insider HINTS Taylor Swift FEARS Relationship With Travis Kelce Might End for THIS Reason

The release date of the new show is yet to be out. However, Travis Kelce has assured his fans that his focus will always be on winning more games on the field. "I'm every bit as motivated to get back and win another Super Bowl. That'll always be my number one job until I retire," Travis Kelce noted to Extra.