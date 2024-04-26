Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na's Frankly Speaking teases Kwon Yool's cameo ahead of premiere; see PICS

Frankly Speaking, JTBC’s upcoming drama starring Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na has released new stills featuring Kang Han Na and Kwon Yool teasing the latter’s cameo in the show. Frankly Speaking is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama slated for a global premiere on May 1.

Frankly Speaking gives a glimpse into Kwon Yool’s guest appearance

On April 26, JTBC's upcoming drama Frankly Speaking shared a first look at Kwon Yool ahead of the drama premiere, and it has viewers excited! The actor is making a cameo in the fantasy romance as a neurosurgeon Kim Joo Ho and will be contributing an extra dimension to the story.

The latest protagonist poster for Frankly Speaking unveiled on April 26 revealed the specific appearance of the new character. In the newly released stills, Kwon Yool's character sat down with On Woo Ju, layered by a fellow actor.

The show's production company spoke highly of the team and expressed their appreciation to Kwon Yool for starring in the drama clip. Along with his staff, Kwon Yool is hoping to add depth to the play. In particular, Kwon Yool has a great display of chemistry with Kang Han Na and Go Kyung Pyo that was previously released, leading the viewers to get excited about what they will see in the show.

More details about Frankly Speaking

Frankly Speaking, a delightful romantic comedy set to premiere on May 1 at 8:50 p.m. KST, promises an entertaining blend of humor and romance. Starring Go Kyung Pyo as Song Ki Baek, a news anchor with a peculiar condition that prevents him from lying, and Kang Han Na as On Woo Ju, a spirited variety show writer, the drama explores the unexpected twists and turns of love and truth.

As the plot unfolds, viewers can anticipate a captivating love triangle between Song Ki Baek, On Woo Ju, and Kim Jung Heon, portrayed by Joo Jong Hyuk, adding layers of complexity to the storyline. With the addition of Kwon Yool's character, Kim Joo Ho, viewers are left intrigued, wondering how he will influence the dynamics between the main characters.

Get ready for a charming and unpredictable journey into the world of Frankly Speaking.

