SNSD's Hyoyeon, Apink's Bomi and more detained in Bali as Pick Me Trip In Bali's crew caught filming without permission

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, Apink's Bomi, Secret Number‘s Dita, and former I.O.I member Im Nayoung are trapped in Bali along with the crew of Pick Me Trip In Bali. Around 30 people including celebrities have been detained in Bali and their passports have been confiscated. The production team was caught shooting without prior permission leading to this situation.

Reports on April 26 revealed, that the cast and crew of Pick Me Trip in Bali were caught by the Bali authorities for shooting without permission. The team entered Bali on April 21 and was scheduled to return to South Korea on April 25. But it turned out to be a problem as it was revealed that the production team filmed it without prior permission. Hence they were detained in Bali and their passports have been confiscated.

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, Apink's Bomi, Secret Number's Dita, and former I.O.I member Im Nayoung included, a total of 30 people are trapped in this situation. They are staying at their hotels and are under investigation by Bali authorities and will be returning by next week.

More about Hyoyeon, Bomi, Dita and Im Nayoung

Bomi is the lead vocalist of Apink. She made her debut as an actress in 2015 with the drama Love Detective Sherlock K. She is currently appearing in the hit drama Queen of Tears which airs every Saturday and Sunday.

Hyoyeon debuted in 2007 with Girls’ Generation. The K-pop idol is famous for her energetic dancing and expressions. As a soloist, she debuted with the track Mystery in December 2016. Some of her hits include Picture, Deep and more.

Im Nayoung debuted on May 4, 2016, as a member of I.O.I. The group was officially disbanded in January 2017 following which the members took on their solo careers. Im Nayoung made her debut as an actress in 2020 with Flower of Evil.

Secret Number was formed in 2020 and made their debut with Who Dis? in May. Dita is the Indonesian and Balinese member of the group.

