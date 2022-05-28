amazon deal day sunscreens protect skin sun damage

It is very important to use sunscreen to protect your skin from sun damage. Sunscreens help reduce the risk of sunburn, delay the signs of aging, reduce inflammation, prevent dark spots, reduce the risk of skin cancer, and improve overall skin health. Many people think that sunscreens are only for the summer season, however, it is essential to wear sunscreen daily (even if it's raining outside) because the clouds don't block UVA and UVB rays that cause harm to the skin. So, here we are with the best sunscreens that are safe for your skin from the Amazon deal of the day.

Best Sunscreens for Healthy Skin from Amazon Deal of the Day:

1. RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry-Touch Sunscreen Gel SPF 50

Re'equil Ultra Matte Dry-Touch Sunscreen 50 comes in a gel form and is formulated as per European guidelines. It provides great UVA, UVB, and Infrared protection with PA++++.

It is a waterproof sunscreen that stays long and doesn't leave why white cast on the skin. This is a wonderful sunscreen that gives a mattifying finish to the skin. It makes the skin smooth, soft, and healthy by removing excess oil from the skin.

This is a water and sweat-resistant sunscreen and can be applied under makeup. It also helps in protecting the skin from humidity. The sunscreen contains active ingredients that are clinically proven for sun protection. This product contains safe ingredients and you can apply it every day two times a day.

2. UrbanBotanics Advance Ultra Light Sunscreen SPF 50

This sunscreen contains SPF50 and is an oil-free, non-comedogenic, and water/sweat-resistant product that protects against UVA and UVB rays. It doesn't cast any white residue on the skin and is suitable for both men and women.

This sunscreen doesn't feel sticky on the skin and its lightweight formula gives instant hydration to the skin. With the usage of this sunscreen, you can protect your skin from sun damage, tanning, and premature signs of aging. UrbanBotanics Sunscreen SPF50 is a non-comedogenic product and hence is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin types as well.

3. Brinton Healthcare UvDoux Face & Body Sunscreen gel with SPF 50 PA+++

This sunscreen gives a matte finish to the skin without casting any white residue on the skin. It is an oil-free and water-resistant sunscreen that provides maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays.

It comes in a gel form so it is easy to apply and the sunscreen stays on the skin without making it greasy.

It is a hypoallergenic product and does not contain parabens. Also, its formula contains ingredients that are gentle on the skin, hence it is safe to use this sunscreen. It provides instant hydration to the skin and its SPF 50 makes the skin's defense strong against pollutants and sun rays that help in keeping skin radiant and glowing.

4. The Derma Co Ultra Matte Sunscreen Gel with SPF 60

This SPF 60 sunblock protects the skin against UVA and UVB rays. It provides broad-spectrum protection and suits all skin types. It is an oil-free and lightweight product that doesn't contain any harsh chemicals like mineral oil, sulfate, dye, and paraben. It contains active ingredients that protect the skin against sun sensitivity and doesn't clog your pores.

The sunscreen is suitable for all skin types. It is a safe formulation and you will see a noticeable difference in your skin in just one to two months.

5. Plum Chamomile & White Tea Sheer Matte Day Cream SPF 50 PA+++

This sunscreen contains chamomile extracts that are rich in antioxidants and protect the skin from sun damage. This sunscreen doesn't leave any white cast on the skin and leaves a matte and bright finish to the skin. It keeps the skin radiant and youthful by shielding the skin against UVA and UVB rays.

It is an FDA-approved sunscreen and is devoid of mineral oil, paraben, and SLS. It can be used in all seasons and is suitable for normal, combination, and dry skin. It is a cruelty-free product and can be used by both men and women.

6. Earth Rhythm Ultra Defence Hybrid Sunscreen SPF 50

This great sunscreen is suitable for oily, acne-prone, dry skin, and oily skin. This SPF 50 sunscreen doesn't make skin greasy, or sticky, and leaves no white cast behind.

Its SPF 50 formulation gives complete protection against UVA and UVB rays. This is a dermatologically tested product and contains the latest sun filters that make skin smooth, soft, and healthy.

This sunscreen has a non-sticky formula and gives a soft and supple finish to the skin. It is a water-resistant formula and also helps in soothing inflammation, redness, and itchiness. The SPF 50 formula also delays the signs of aging such as brown spots, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, puffy eyes, and fine lines. It comes in a gel form and doesn't feel heavy on the skin. The product is clean, safe, cruelty-free and PETA certified.

7. Just Herbs Natural & Organic Aloe Vera Sunscreen

Just Herbs Natural sunscreen moisturizing lotion contains aloe vera, jojoba, green tea, and grapeseed which help in protecting the skin against sun damage.

Green tea contains natural polyphenols that delay the signs of aging. Aloe vera, on the other hand, soothes inflamed skin and restores the natural moisture of the skin. Jojoba aids in treating dry skin, soothing sunburn, boosting collagen production, and speeding up wound healing. Grapeseed helps provide hydration to the skin, heals damaged skin tissue, and also protects skin against skin damage.

This is a two-in-one formula as it acts as both a moisturizer and a sunscreen. It is best suited for normal to dry skin.

Sunscreen provides great protection from harmful sunrays, so it is advised to use it two times a day.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

