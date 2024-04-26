Empire State Building Bans Joel Embiid After 76ers Star Dangerously Fouls Mitchell Robinson in Win Over Knicks

The New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers series is a mouthwatering one in terms of the quality produced by the players on the court. However, game 3 was more discussed because of the foul by Embiid on Robinson than the actual play on the court. In response to Joel Embiid's hostile act toward Mitchell Robinson, the Empire State Building in New York, a famous skyscraper, sent the Sixers center a significant and unexpected message just minutes after the incident.

The NY Knicks were looking to make it 3 out of 3 wins in the series against the 76ers, but the 30-year-old's foul on Robinson set the wrong precedent for the game to begin with.

What was the message from the Empire State Building account?

Following the Embiid-Robinson incident, the Empire State Building's official X handle posted a message stating, "Joel Embiid has been banned from the Empire State Building."

The incident between Robinson and Embiid

The 76ers big man lost his balance during the first quarter while trying to block a shot and fell to the ground. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby found Mitchell Robinson with a nice pass for a simple layup close to the hoop. But before Robinson could finish the bucket, Embiid grabbed his legs and pulled him down. After reviewing the play right away, the referees gave him a flagrant 1 foul.

Empire State Building’s love for the NBA

For the NBA, the Empire State Building has always been its center. The skyscraper has frequently shown off how much it loves the league and its players. It pulled off a huge gesture, particularly in 2020, when the entire world was in mourning for the legend Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers' most valuable asset was honored as the building changed to purple and gold.

Nevertheless, the skyscraper isn't limited to solely depressing times; it also embraces joyous occasions. Before the All-Star game in 2015, the building was lit up in the colors of each of the thirty teams, one by one. However, their loyalty lies completely with the Knicks.

