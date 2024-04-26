Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma flaunts dreamy pink lehenga from her wedding to Vaibhav Vishant in new PICS

Actress Arushi Sharma recently began a new chapter of her life as she married casting director Vaibhav Vishant in a beautiful ceremony. Earlier, the couple shared dreamy pictures from their wedding and also dropped the official wedding video, giving a glimpse into the festivities.

Now, Arushi has posted her bridal photoshoot, flaunting her wedding lehenga and other accessories that she wore for her special day.

Arushi Sharma offers a peek into her stunning wedding ensemble

Arushi Sharma, who is known for her role in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, giving a closer look into her bridal attire. For her marriage to Vaibhav Vishant, Arushi was decked up in a stunning pink lehenga and blouse, wearing her dupatta like a veil. Her exquisite jewelry consisted of a neckpiece, Jhumkas, Maang tikka, and rings. What caught the eye was her golden Kamarbandh (waist chain).

Blush pink Choora and golden Kaleeras adorned Arushi’s mehendi-clad arms. Her makeup was quite subtle, enhancing her natural beauty, while her hair was styled in a bun paired with a lavender Gajra.

The photoshoot captured candid shots of the bride as she was surrounded by greenery amid the mountains. The location in her post was tagged as Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Tavleen Chail, which was their wedding venue. In the caption, Arushi wrote, "Forever starts now," perfectly expressing her feelings.

Have a look at Arushi’s post!

More about Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant’s wedding

Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant tied the knot on April 18, 2024, amid the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. A few days ago, the newlyweds shared their official wedding announcement with snapshots from their fairytale ceremony. The images offered a peek into the bridal entry as well as the Jaimala.

Alongside the Instagram post, the caption contained a heartfelt message. It read, “Forever etched in the fabric of time, 18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness, we whispered promises in each other’s tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings.”

