BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Zico are a cool duo in new teaser photos of SPOT ahead of single's release

Zico is finally set to release his much awaited digital single SPOT! featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie today, April 26th at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST. Both ZICO and Jennie stand out in the K-pop scene for their exceptional talents and distinct styles.

ZICO, who's both a rapper and singer, rose to fame leading the boy band Block B before branching out on his own as a solo artist and producer. And Jennie is a part of the globally popular girl group BLACKPINK. The duo’s collaboration hence is highly anticipated amongst fans.

New concept photos of SPOT with BLACKPINK's Jennie and Zico

Just hours before the much-anticipated release of SPOT! Zico has dropped some fresh concept photos. These concept pictures tease Zico's collaboration with Jennie from BLACKPINK. The images capture the duo exuding effortless cool as they pose together, exchanging glances and snapping selfies. With both artists renowned for their cool vibes, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of SPOT! to see how their collaboration turns out to be.

Check out the pictures here-

Approaching his 10th year in the music industry, ZICO's collaboration suggests he wants to make it a significant event. Similarly, this marks one of BLACKPINK star's earliest solo ventures, a notable step under her own entertainment label, Oddatelier. Fans appreciate her venture into new collaborations, as she pursues new limits as a solo artist.

More about BLACKPINK Jennie and Zico

Fans received a sneak peek of the collaboration, and it has exceeded expectations. In a behind-the-scenes recording video, one standout moment was ZICO's evident satisfaction upon hearing the vocals of the BLACKPINK star, showcasing his enthusiasm for their collaboration and her all-rounded vocals. Alongside that other promotional material for SPOT! has also dropped.

As the clock struck midnight KST on April 25, Zico dropped the music video teaser for this much-awaited collaboration, SPOT! The teaser portrays both artists fully immersed in the rhythm of the track, grooving and vibing to the music against the dynamic urban backdrop of the cityscape.

Check it out below-

ZICO is gearing up for his highly anticipated comeback after a 21-month hiatus since his EP album release in July 2022, heightening excitement for his upcoming activities commemorating his 10th anniversary.

