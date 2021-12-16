This Christmas surprise your female chics with these beauty sets

Christmas is the time when you need to rack your brains to the fullest. Afterall, it is the festive season of spreading marvellous Christmas spirits through greeting cards, confections and gifts. If you are wondering what will be the most appropriate gift for your female buddies then you have landed on the correct page. We bring to you mesmerising beauty sets which will be the perfect token of love for them this Christmas.

1. The Beauty Co. Chocolate Coffee Combo

This beauty set is everything that women yearn for. It is a beauty kit that is widely used for skin revitalising. It exfoliates dead skin cells and also removes tan. This Christmas gift this combo to your female fashionistas and help them in enhancing their glow, radiance, etc.

Price: Rs. 2246

Deal: Rs. 1649

2. Plum Green Tea Glow Pack Gift Set

This gift set is power packed with paraben free products crafted especially for women. It contains a face wash, face mask, night cream and a face mist for instant glow. Women always prioritise their daily skincare regime and what’s better than gifting items that will add up to their everyday beauty regime.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 1325

3. Khadi Organique Combo Kit

This combo kit contains beauty products that are made up of tulsi, jasmine, rose and neem. It has two soaps infused with the goodness of papaya and rose. A hair cleaner, body and face wash, moisturiser and a hair conditioner. This is an ultimate travel kit designed especially for women. To remember, women love to try beauty products that contain natural and skin-friendly ingredients.

Price: Rs. 250

Deal: Rs. 197

4. mCaffeine Coffee Mood Skin Care Gift Set

Coffee is the secret ingredient behind every woman's facial glow. And this gift set is a complete home spa kit. It contains a coffee scrub, fash wash, mask with brew scoop and a towel. The mood lifting coffee indulgence of this gift set is designed for both men and women. The bold teal packaging of the gift set will make your female chic irresistible to look at what is in store for them this Christmas.

Price: Rs. 2020

Deal: Rs. 1655

5. Garnier VITAMIN C Gift Box

This Vitamin C enriched gift box will spread sheer joy and happiness amidst Christmas if you decide to gift it to all your female buddies. They will drool over the gift box and thank you a million for helping them enhance their glow. You can lend your hand of support to all your female friends with this ultimate skin rejuvenating gift pack.

Price: Rs. 987

Deal: Rs. 740

Due to multiple gifting options available in the market, you might find yourself in a fix. But why should you fear when we are here? Grab these beauty gift sets and surprise your female friends. We are sure they will adore you even more than before.

