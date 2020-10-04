Happy Birthday Dakota Johnson: The actress' hair transformation and ALL the times she gave us hair goals

Dakota Johnson has made quite a mark in the world of beauty with her glossy bangs and has been serving hair goals for a while now. Take a look at her hair transformation and every time we craved for hair like hers.

Bangs have been a hairstyle that almost every girl has craved for or had at some point. And depending on whom you ask, bangs are a great or a terrible idea.

One person who has given us goals when it comes to wearing bangs, is Dakota Johnson. The 50 Shades of Grey actress has blunt, layered bangs that cover her forehead and give volume to her hair, leaving many of us trying to imitate her look. But it is only now that the actress has had her brunette locks. Not many know that Dakota is actually a natural blonde! On the actress' birthday, we take a look at her hair transformation and delve into each time she gave us hair goals.

Seems like Ms Johnson has always favoured bangs. Back before she went brunette, the actress had her blonde hair chopped into face-framing bangs that covered her forehead.

She then opted for brunette roots and grew out her bangs, giving us a full view of her angular face and chiselled jawline. Her hair styled into chignon buns are one of the actress' favourite ways to wear her locks.

Once she grew her hair out, the actress continued to experiment with her bangs. She has also styled her bangs in a side-swept manner multiple times, to frame her face differently.

Just like us, once her hair got too long, Dakota Johnson was tempted to chop it all off and went on to do so, giving inspiration on how to sport bangs with cropped locks. With darker roots and lighter ends, Dakota sported the perfect balayage hair with her bangs.

Once the actress grew her hair out again, she decided to keep it simple and clean henceforth. Dakota then stuck to a uniform light brown shade that flattered her flawless skin.

Like the rest of us, Dakota too seems to get bored of her hair and loves to switch things up in the smallest ways. To her light locks, she added light blonde highlights to give her hair some shine and look glossy and glamorous.

The actress also loves pulling her hair up and showed us how to sport a fun updo with her locks gathered and pulled up into a ponytail. For a messy look, she left some face-framing strands loose and pushed her bangs to the side of her face, giving us a fresh new look!

What are your thoughts on Dakota's hair transformation? Which look of her's do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

