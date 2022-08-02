12 best Wolf haircut ideas to amp up your glam look in 2022

Wolf haircut took the world by storm last year and gained worldwide recognition. The hashtag #wolfcut yielded millions of views with many videos and posts showing how to get a wolf hairstyle at home by making a high ponytail and cutting the ends. However, if you wish to get elevate your fashion game with the trendy wolf haircut, then it's best to visit a salon.

Wolf cut hairstyle supposedly originated in South Korea and later became a Tiktok sensation. Many people wonder 'what is a wolf haircut?' The wolf hair cut style is a mix between the traditional shag and a mullet. It features heavy layers at the crown and wavy ends at the back.

One of the best things about this haircut is that it suits all hair lengths and textures. It doesn't matter if you have fine hair, wavy hair, thick hair, long hair, short hair, medium-length hair, or curly hair - wolf cut is usually one-size-fits-all and is known for its versatility. However, it's best to take help from a professional before deciding upon a hairstyle.

This haircut will give you a bold and rebellious look - so are you ready to pull off a glamorous look? If yes, then keep reading on to know about different wolf hairstyles.

Best wolf haircut hair ideas to try this year

1. Messy bangs

The wolf hairstyle has been trending everywhere after becoming viral on TikTok.

Everyone loves this hairstyle, because it is versatile, suits all hair lengths, and looks awesome on all hair textures. If you want to give a natural volume and bounce to your hair, then this haircut is best for you.

Wolf haircut with messy bangs gives volume to your hair and looks appealing. You can choose how you want to style your fringe, and bangs with this cut. These face framing bangs can be long or short, depending on your face structure and your personal preference.

A Wolf haircut with bangs makes a great appearance that will highlight your facial features and make you look ravishing.

2. Bold red

Fiery red is a bold color that draws all attention to you. With this hairstyle, you are bound to make some head turn. The heavily layered bangs are clearly noticeable in the red color, and you can choose to keep your hair long or short, as per your preference. You can choose to go with bangs or fringe to add a more subtle look to the red color.

3. Get flattering hair with curls

The best thing about the wolf haircut is that it suits most hair textures and lengths.

Many people wonder if they can wolf hairstyle suits curly hair or not - the answer is yes! Curly hair adds volume and bounce to our hair, and with added layers, it looks more appealing.

Curls not just add volume to hair but also adds a softness to the overall appearance and create a gorgeous look. You can wear a wolf cut with bangs and let your hair fall freely across your face to create a subtle yet modern look.

4. Blonde wolf haircut

Although the wolf hairstyle goes with all hair colors and face shapes, if you want to stand out from the crowd, then you should opt for blonde hair. You can choose from different shades of blonde to highlight your naturally textured hair.

Darker shades of blonde can help you if you have dry, frizzy hair, while lighter shades of blonde look great on both fine and voluminous hair. It is not necessary to have heavily layered cuts, but you can have a more subtle look that looks amazing. A wolf cut looks incredibly great on blonde hair, and it is easy to pull it off as it draws great attention to the eyes and cheekbones.

5. Wolf cut with bangs

Wolf cut with short bangs are perfect for all. This textured style can be matched with all hair textures, hair colors, and outfits. You can choose to wear your hair down or tie your hair in a ponytail for a simple yet modest look.

6. Wolf cut for medium-length hair

A lot of wolf cuts are heavily layered, with shorter layers on the top. With bangs or fringe, a wolf cut creates an overall subtle look for medium-length hair.

7. Sleek and simple wolf cut

If you are not a fan of wavy or curly hair, then you can opt for this simple, sober, and sleek hairstyle. This looks great on all hair textures and mostly suits short to medium-length hair.

8. Colorful hair

If you want to amp up your hair game, then you can ask your hair stylist for some color accents to highlight your hair and give you a bold look. This hairstyle is a trend that is going to stay for years and will give you a modern look.

9. Wolf haircut for short hair

Short hair is easy to maintain and carry, so if you want to experiment with short hair, then you can go with this one. This is an absolute stunner and suits all hair textures. You can even go for different hair colors like pink, deep red, purple, and so on.

10. Wolf cut with layers

It is true that the wolf haircut suits all hair types, but it looks excellent on thick hair. With heavy layers at the crown and end looks voluminous and create an appealing look.

11. Shag cut blended with wolf cut for curly hair

There is no hiding the fact that curly hair is hard to maintain and style, but with the right shape and style, you can easily pull off your natural curls. A shaggy wolf cut will add texture and volume to your locks.

12. Wolf cut for straight hair

Wolf cut on straight hair looks gorgeous because the layers are more visible in straight hair. The choppy cut is heavily layered which gives a stunning look to your locks. This haircut doesn't need a lot of styling and is easy to carry. You can even go blonde with this one to glam up the look.

Should you opt for a wolf haircut?

Wolf cut is a trending, versatile and fresh look - but should you go for it? It is not uncommon to choose a hairstyle and then feel sad seeing the results. There are many factors that one must consider before getting a wolf cut done, such as:

1. Are you ready to style your hair every day?

The wolf cut though is versatile, it requires daily styling, so you should ask yourself 'Am I up for it?' If yes, then go ahead, and if not, then you must consider some other styles.

If you are not gifted with voluminous and natural texture hair, then styling your hair with a wolf cut can become a little tedious for you. This haircut comes with a lot of choppy layers that need to be taken care of on a regular basis. If you don't use heating tools to create waves or curls, then the style will start losing its charm in a few days. So, you must consider if you are up for the task of styling your hair every day or not to sustain the style.

2. Determine your styling technique

If your hair has natural curls or waves, then you can style this cut with air-drying. But, others will have to find a way to style their hair to get the look that they want. So, before you ask your hairstylist to give you a great wolf cut, it is imperative to understand the styling technique that will help you get the perfect look. You can ask your hairstylist about the same or simply use some hair styling products and tools such as hair serum, heat protectant, flat iron, etc. to add volume and texture to your hair.

Start by using a hair serum on your hair, and then spray a heat protectant on your locks.

After that, clamp the roots with a flat iron to add volume to your hair. Finish by using a volumizing spray into the roots of your hair for a complete look.

3. It is important to consider your hair type and texture before opting for a wolf cut

Whenever a hairstyle becomes trendy, we wish to get it done! But it is important to take into account our hair type and texture before getting any haircut done. Although a wolf cut goes with most hair textures and types, it's important to consider these factors before you finalize this cut. Super curly hair looks different with a wolf cut than thin, straight hair. Look at the pictures of wolf haircuts to know how your tresses will look in this style.

Is a wolf cut suitable for all hair types?

As already mentioned above, a wolf cut works on most hair textures and types. Moreover, it rocks on all hair lengths, and this is the reason why it has gained worldwide recognition and people are going crazy over it.

If you want to add texture and volume to your hair, then this is the perfect cut for you. People with fine and less voluminous hair are in absolute love with this cut because the layers help them add volume and body to their locks.

Having said that, if you don't enjoy hair that moves a lot, then this may not be the suitable haircut for you. If you like layers with a tousled hair vibe and want to say 'I live every moment happily with your hair, then this is the one for you.

Although a wolf cut is suitable for all hair lengths, people with short hair should know that the results will look choppier.

How to style a wolf cut?

There are a number of ways to style a wolf cut, but one must keep their hair texture in mind before styling their hair with this cut. People with wavy or curly hair can use a leave-in conditioner and let their hair air-dry for a subtle, tousles look. Curly and wavy hair dry easily so you can use an anti-frizz spray to control frizz and dryness of hair.

People with thin, straight hair can use hair tools and products to get a tousled look. For those with flat hair, you can use a heat tool to give proper texture to your locks. You can even use a dry shampoo to make your hair look voluminous.

To give a bouncy look with this hairstyle, you can try blow drying and rock your hair with a heat tool.

Is it easy to maintain a wolf cut?

A wolf cut has to be styled every day, but it doesn't need a lot of maintenance. One can also get this haircut done at home, but to get the best results, one must take help from an experienced hairstylist. All in all, a wolf haircut is easy to maintain, so one can opt for it to get a fantastic look.

Does a wolf haircut look good on thin hair?

Although wolf cut looks best on thick hair, it also looks great with thin hair. You can add volume to your tresses by focusing the volume at the top of the head. It is important to not add a lot of layers because it can make your hair look thinner. The bottom line is - a wolf cut works with thin hair if it is styled properly.

Wolf cut vs shag cut: What is the major difference?

Shag has been popular since the 1970s and is back in action. The key highlights of shag cut are endless layers, bangs, and a perfect face framing.

The wolf cut looks almost similar to a shag cut, but there are some differences between the two. Wolf haircuts are more like a 'mullet' and they look great even when cut shorter. Their key highlights are more layers and shorter layers at the crown and less hair dropping on the face. Moreover, most wolf cuts include bangs, taking them a bit further back from the ears, blending into the shorter layers at the top of the head. This is another major difference between a wolf cut and a shag cut.

Hair care tips: How to take care of your hair after a haircut?

Goodbye split ends, damaged hair, hello beautiful layers. There are so many happy hair vibes after getting a haircut done. But, for many people, this happiness lasts only for a few days, because after some time, their hair starts losing shine. Whether it's a routine trim or a full-fledged haircut, it is important to follow some hair care tips to maintain the health of your hair after a haircut. Do you want to know the secrets to keep your hair fresh after a haircut?

Here are some dos and don'ts you should follow to maintain your haircut:

1. Use a soft brush

After getting a haircut, do not treat your hair harshly with a comb or towel. After you wash your hair, let it air-dry, and then use a smooth towel gently.

In addition, use a soft brush to detangle your hair, as it will help you detangle and set your hair easily without being harsh on your hair. Do not run your fingers through your hair, and take a soft brush to set your hair.

2. Do not forget your conditioner

It is essential to keep your hair nourished and moisturized to keep it healthy. So, after you wash your hair, use a conditioner to make your hair more manageable. Conditioning your hair after a haircut also tames frizz and sets the shape. So, make sure to use a conditioner for your hair after a haircut.

3. Stay away from a braid or bun

Yes, after getting a haircut, it is impossible to resist the urge of trying different hairstyles and tie the hair into a bun, braid, or beautiful ponytail. However, doing so can ruin the set shape of your hair, so it is best to avoid tying your hair for a day or so to maintain the shape of your hairstyle.

4. Don't over-wash your hair

It is essential to keep hair nourished and hydrated and not strip hair of its natural oils after a haircut. So, do not shampoo your hair in excess after a haircut. When you use a shampoo, make sure you clean the scalp as well gently and don't go overboard with the cleaning process. Also, don't use to condition your hair after you use shampoo.

5. Avoid hair damage

Once your hair starts growing out, it's necessary to take some steps to prevent hair damage. Tie your hair in a braid, change your linen regularly, use a hat when going out under the sun, and use gentle hair care products to avoid hair damage.

Haircuts are a great way to change the look and get rid of split ends. A wolf haircut will add volume to your locks and give a modest look. So, get this haircut now and enjoy your happy hair days. Which is your favorite hairstyle? Let us know in the comment section below.

