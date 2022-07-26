100 short hairstyles for women : The best compilation of 2022

Let's admit it: women secretly love short hair. Not sure? Hold that thought and look at this compilation of the best short hairstyles for women!

by Anubhuti Mishra   |  Updated on Jul 26, 2022 09:21 PM IST  |  5.9K
Short hairstyles for women : The best compilation of 2022
Short hairstyles for women : The best compilation of 2022
It is usually seen that women tend to have a love-hate relationship with short hair for some unknown reason. Nevermind. If a short hairstyle has been on your mind, you think it is time for a hair makeover, or maybe you are bored of your long hair and want to go for a drastic chop; whatever the reason to switch to short hairstyles - we have got your back!

On the other hand, if you already have had a short hairstyle for years but now want a transformation, you are also at the right place!

Ladies, let us admit it, there is something appealing and fascinating about short hair that makes short hairstyles for women a popular choice.

There are so many short hairstyles for women today that you do not have to settle between a basic (read boring) bob or a super-short plain pixie cut. Why not see the whooping 100 best short hairstyles for women we bring to you before you choose a perfectly perfect hairstyle for yourself?

We have here loads of short hairstyle ideas - a mini gallery - to inspire you to make bold choices. Keep scrolling to see our best compilation of short hairstyles for women in 2022. These short hairstyles will work regardless of your hair type, texture, complexion, age, and face cut - excited much?!

What to consider BEFORE deciding on short hairstyles for women?

what_to_consider_before_deciding_on_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Your hair reflects on you at any given point in time - you go out, get on a Zoom call, or pose for the camera. Deciding on short hairstyles for women is quite a big deal and a pretty hard change! There are some pointers that you must consider to ensure that this hairstyle change is worth the risk. So, before you schedule your appointment, understand the following - 

Pros and Cons of wet and dry cut - A haircut is either dry or wet. Speak to your stylist to understand what type will suit your hair texture. For example, if you have curly hair, it is better to go for a dry hair cut to avoid any last-minute surprises with regard to your hair length. 

Your face shape - Your face shape plays a significant role in deciding if a particular haircut or hairstyle will suit you. Any short hairstyles for women will work if they have an oval face shape. Similarly, square or rectangular jawlines are the best match with short hairstyles for women, especially when you add layers and soft bangs. However, heart-shaped and round faces should avoid hairstyles that add volume to their sides.

Trims - trims - more trims - Would you mind visiting your stylist every couple of weeks? If yes, then rethink your decision of getting a short hairstyle. If not, then schedule an appointment now and get ready for a big chop!

Your curls will be more noticeable - Short hair certainly weighs less, making your curls and waves much tighter and more pronounced. Keep this in mind before choosing your haircut length.

Limited styling options - Undoubtedly, you can do a lot of things with long hair, like tying them up in a ponytail, a quick messy bun, or a loose braid. However, not all of these hair styling options will work if you go for short hairstyles for women. Worry not, you can always go for super stylish hair accessories, clips, headbands, scarfs, or barrettes to rock your short hair!

Be patient with hair growth - Your hair will definitely grow back, but it won't happen overnight (whatever oil or medicine you use). Also, remember the fact that your hair grows roughly half an inch in a month. So, think about it and discuss the hairstyle thoroughly with your stylist. Ask yourself if you are okay to wait if you did not like your short hairstyle much. 

100 short hairstyles for women : The best compilation of 2022

Pixie with an undercut

pixie_with_an_undercut_-_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Wavy chop

wavy_chop_-_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Blonde bob with bangs

blonde_bob_with_bangs_-_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Blonde balayage on a shaggy bob

blonde_balayage_on_a_shaggy_bob_-_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Tapered lob

tapered_lob_-_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Short pixie

short_pixie_-_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Shaved sides

shaved_side_haircut_-_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Blunt bob with bangs

blunt_bob_with_bangs_-_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Wavy Mohawk

wavy_mohawk_-_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Finger-waved lob

finger-waved_lob_-_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Wavy pixie hairstyles with a scarf

Mega quiff

mega_quiff_-_short_hairstyles_for_2022.jpg

Brush up hairstyles with bobby pins

brush_up_hairstyles_with_bobby_pins_-_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Faux hawk crop

faux_hawk_-_short_hairstyle_for_2022.jpg

Braided top style with short sides

braided_top_style_with_short_sides.jpg

Pixie with long side bangs

pixie_with_long_side_bangs.jpg

Dutch braids updo

dutch_braids_updo.jpg

Angled short bob

angled_short_bob.jpg

Wet-look bob

wet-look_bob.jpg

Messy pixie with chunky highlights

messy_pixie_with_chunky_highlights.jpg

Old Hollywood

old_hollywood_short_hairstyles_for_women.jpg

Sophisticated short hairstyles with braids

sophisticated_short_hair_styles_with_braids.jpg

Sassy and stacked

sassy_and_stacked_short_hairstyles_for_2022.jpg

Shaggy short hairstyles for fine hair

shaggy_short_hair_styles_for_fine_hair.jpg

A-line bob with an undercut

a-line_bob_with_an_undercut.jpg

Undercut pixie

undercut_pixie.jpg

Wavy layered bob

wavy_layered_bob.jpg

Chin-length bob

chin-length_bob.jpg

Tapered gray pixie

tapered_gray_pixie.jpg

Pixie for thick hair

pixie_for_thick_hair.jpg

Angled bob short hairstyles

angled_bob_short_hair_styles.jpg

60s style bob

60s_style_bob.jpg

Chin-length wavy lob

chin-length_wavy_lob.jpg

Undercut asymmetrical bob

undercut_asymmetrical_bob.jpg

Long pixie for thin hair

long_pixie_for_thin_hair.jpg

Short feathered hairstyle

short_feathered_hairstyle.jpg

Fluffy pompadour

pompadour_-_short_hairstyles_for_2022.jpg

Short bob with long v-cut layers

short_bob_with_long_v-cut_layers.jpg

Voluminous classic cut

voluminous_classic_cut.jpg

Angled ash blonde cut

angled_ash_blonde_cut.jpg

Braided mohawk for short hair

Edgy pixie bob

edgy_pixie_bob.jpg

Shoulder-length lob with bangs

shoulder-length_lob_with_bangs.jpg

Long on top curly crop

long_on_top_curly_crop.jpg

Long on top

long_on_top.jpg

Classy slanted blonde bob

classy_slanted_blonde_bob.jpg

Mature short layered cut

mature_short_layered_cut.jpg

Textured quiff

Layered long bob

layered_long_bob.jpg

Platinum pixie cut

platinum_pixie_cut.jpg

Crop with bangs

crop_with_bangs.jpg

Long pixie

long_pixie.jpg

Bowl cut

bowl_cut.jpg

Shaved short hairstyle

shaved_short_hairstyle.jpg

Short hairstyle with headband

short_hairstyle_with_headband.jpg

Short pixie

short_pixie.jpg

Straight bob with bangs

straight_bob_with_bangs.jpg

Braided updo for short hair

Gray bob with delicate layers

gray_bob_with_delicate_layers.jpg

Braided bob short hairstyles

 

Stacked side part bob

stacked_side_part_bob.jpg

Twisted updo style for a bob haircut

twisted_updo_style_for_bob_haircut.jpg

Natural tapered cut

natural_tapered_cut.jpg

Short ruffled hairstyle

short_ruffled_hairstyle.jpg

Messy bob with a deep side part

messy_bob_with_a_deep_side_part.jpg

Side pinned lob

side_pinned_lob.jpg

Short wavy inverted bob

short_wavy_inverted_bob.jpg

Layered bob style

layered_bob_style.jpg

Two-tone spiky short haircut

two-tone_spiky_short_haircut.jpg

Wavy bob with thinned bangs

wavy_bob_with_thinned_bangs.jpg

Bob with messy waves

bob_with_messy_waves.jpg

Messy pixie

messy_pixie.jpg

Relaxed crop

relaxed_crop.jpg

Choppy lob

choppy_lob.jpg

Short hairstyle with a hair scarf

short_hairstyle_with_hair_scarf.jpg

Angled undercut hairstyle

angled_undercut_hairstyle.jpg

Voluminous two-tone cut

voluminous_two-tone_cut.jpg

Short pageboy

short_pageboy.jpg

Long curly salt and pepper pixie

long_curly_salt_and_pepper_pixie.jpg

Jaw-length bob

jaw-length_bob.jpg

Long layered pixie

long_layered_pixie.jpg

Wispy silver bob

wispy_silver_bob.jpg

Asymmetrical bob

asymmetrical_bob.jpg

Wavy pageboy bob

wavy_pageboy_bob.jpg

Sleek gray bob with balayage

sleek_gray_bob_with_balayage.jpg

The new Karen

the_new_karen.jpg

Ruffled pixie

ruffled_pixie.jpg

The Marilyn Monroe

the_marilyn_monroe.jpg

Blonde pixie cut

blonde_pixie_cut.jpg

Spiky gray pixie

spiky_gray_pixie.jpg

Sassy pixie

sassy_pixie.jpg

Airy pixie with lots of layers

airy_pixie_with_lots_of_layers.jpg

Short wavy bob

short_wavy_bob.jpg

Bouncy bob

bouncy_bob.jpg

Classic ear-length

classic_ear-length.jpg

Bob with bangs

bob_with_bangs.jpg

Stacked bob with bangs

stacked_bob_with_bangs.jpg

Pixie bob with blonde highlights

pixie_bob_with_blonde_highlights.jpg

Feathered back-swept crop

feathered_back-swept_crop.jpg

Pixie bob with braided bangs

pixie_bob_with_braided_bangs.jpg

How to choose THE Best short hairstyle for yourself?

how_to_choose_the_best_short_hairstyle_for_yourself.jpg

Now that you know a whopping 100 best short hairstyles for women, let us talk about how to choose THE Best short hairstyle for yourself - how to pick one hairstyle from the compilation?

It isn't that tough to figure out the perfect short hairstyle for yourself. All you need to do is consider a few factors that we will mention below.

 

The shape of your face - Any haircut or hairstyle looks good on an oval facial shape. Whereas rectangular or square faces should opt for hairstyles with layers and bangs to highlight their jawline. Similarly, heart-shaped and round faces will appear great with hairstyles that do not give extra fullness to the sides.

Hair texture - Your curly hair will become much tighter and more characterized by a short hairstyle and haircut. Similarly, get multiple layers if you have thick hair and add texture if you have super thin hair.

Styling principle - Do you love regular styling? Are you more of a high-maintenance woman? Are you comfortable with a natural hairstyle - a simple wash and brush? Do you have time to dedicate to hair styling? Or are you mostly rushed? No one knows you better than yourself, so choose a short hairstyle that blends with your styling mindset.

Your wish - What is a hairstyle that you gel with? If you love vintage and classic hairstyles, choose bobs or lobs. But if you are willing to go fiery with bold hairstyles or want to hop on the trend wagon, check out shaved, undercuts, or asymmetrical styles.

Hair regrowth - If you are uncertain if a short hairstyle will suit you or you will love it, opt for a longer bob or a shoulder-length hairstyle. If you appreciate the look, you can go for another short hairstyle. If not, your hair will grow back to its old length in some time - win-win!

How can you rock your short hairstyles?

how_can_you_rock_your_short_hairstyles.jpg

Who says women cannot have fun with short hairstyles? Short hairstyles are anything but boring. There are several ways to make your short hairstyle interesting!

• For example, a bob is one of the super versatile and popular short hairstyles for women. And has endless styling options. You can layer your bob, add loose curls with a curling rod or rollers, or let your loose waves bounce.

• Similarly, for a straight short hairstyle, use a good quality hair gel and blow dry your hair to make them ultra-sleek. Apply a shine serum to make your short hair chic and glamourous.

• Short hair is a timeless beauty and suits almost every face structure and hair texture. Plus, it saves you a lot of time to style them. Even in their natural state, they'll look immensely gorgeous on you. Additionally, short hairstyles for women go well with nearly all outfits - casual, formal, summer dresses, or sensual dresses. You can choose to accessorize them or wave your fingers and brush them off, wear a scarf or a headband, or let them float freely - all you have to do is adorn them with pride and simply look your bold yet charming self!

Wrapping Up

short_hairstyles_for_women_in_2022.jpg

It is a bit scary to even think of letting go of your long tresses - you have flashbacks of all the hard work and care it took to grow them long, beautiful, and strong. But chopping them off can also be empowering and fun! You rocked the long hair; now it's time to shine in a short hairstyle. I hope you were inspired by our best compilation of short hairstyles for women in 2022, so are you ready?

FAQs

Will my short hair need conditioner?
Yes, conditioner is a must for all hair types despite their length.
How do I know if a short hairstyle would suit me?
To know if a short hairstyle would suit you, consider the following - characteristics you want to highlight (or diminish), hair density, styling time, and texture. You can also go for slight haircuts to see if those suit your style.
Does short hair look thicker?
Yes, a short hairstyle looks thicker as it is generally healthier.
Is a short hairstyle easier to maintain?
No. Contrary to common belief, a short hairstyle typically requires more maintenance when compared to a long hairstyle. It is so because you need to maintain the shape and regularly style your short hair.
Can I perm my short hair?
Yes, you can.
Will short hairstyles for women suit a round face woman?
Yes. But remember not to choose hairstyles that end at your chin level.
Can I get a short hairstyle if my hair is curly?
Yes, you can. Go for a layered hairstyle that will only accentuate your curls and overall appearance.
