100 short hairstyles for women : The best compilation of 2022
Let's admit it: women secretly love short hair. Not sure? Hold that thought and look at this compilation of the best short hairstyles for women!
It is usually seen that women tend to have a love-hate relationship with short hair for some unknown reason. Nevermind. If a short hairstyle has been on your mind, you think it is time for a hair makeover, or maybe you are bored of your long hair and want to go for a drastic chop; whatever the reason to switch to short hairstyles - we have got your back!
On the other hand, if you already have had a short hairstyle for years but now want a transformation, you are also at the right place!
Ladies, let us admit it, there is something appealing and fascinating about short hair that makes short hairstyles for women a popular choice.
There are so many short hairstyles for women today that you do not have to settle between a basic (read boring) bob or a super-short plain pixie cut. Why not see the whooping 100 best short hairstyles for women we bring to you before you choose a perfectly perfect hairstyle for yourself?
We have here loads of short hairstyle ideas - a mini gallery - to inspire you to make bold choices. Keep scrolling to see our best compilation of short hairstyles for women in 2022. These short hairstyles will work regardless of your hair type, texture, complexion, age, and face cut - excited much?!
What to consider BEFORE deciding on short hairstyles for women?
Your hair reflects on you at any given point in time - you go out, get on a Zoom call, or pose for the camera. Deciding on short hairstyles for women is quite a big deal and a pretty hard change! There are some pointers that you must consider to ensure that this hairstyle change is worth the risk. So, before you schedule your appointment, understand the following -
• Pros and Cons of wet and dry cut - A haircut is either dry or wet. Speak to your stylist to understand what type will suit your hair texture. For example, if you have curly hair, it is better to go for a dry hair cut to avoid any last-minute surprises with regard to your hair length.
• Your face shape - Your face shape plays a significant role in deciding if a particular haircut or hairstyle will suit you. Any short hairstyles for women will work if they have an oval face shape. Similarly, square or rectangular jawlines are the best match with short hairstyles for women, especially when you add layers and soft bangs. However, heart-shaped and round faces should avoid hairstyles that add volume to their sides.
• Trims - trims - more trims - Would you mind visiting your stylist every couple of weeks? If yes, then rethink your decision of getting a short hairstyle. If not, then schedule an appointment now and get ready for a big chop!
• Your curls will be more noticeable - Short hair certainly weighs less, making your curls and waves much tighter and more pronounced. Keep this in mind before choosing your haircut length.
• Limited styling options - Undoubtedly, you can do a lot of things with long hair, like tying them up in a ponytail, a quick messy bun, or a loose braid. However, not all of these hair styling options will work if you go for short hairstyles for women. Worry not, you can always go for super stylish hair accessories, clips, headbands, scarfs, or barrettes to rock your short hair!
• Be patient with hair growth - Your hair will definitely grow back, but it won't happen overnight (whatever oil or medicine you use). Also, remember the fact that your hair grows roughly half an inch in a month. So, think about it and discuss the hairstyle thoroughly with your stylist. Ask yourself if you are okay to wait if you did not like your short hairstyle much.
Pixie with an undercut
Wavy chop
Blonde bob with bangs
Blonde balayage on a shaggy bob
Tapered lob
Short pixie
Shaved sides
Blunt bob with bangs
Wavy Mohawk
Finger-waved lob
Wavy pixie hairstyles with a scarf
Mega quiff
Brush up hairstyles with bobby pins
Faux hawk crop
Braided top style with short sides
Pixie with long side bangs
Dutch braids updo
Angled short bob
Wet-look bob
Messy pixie with chunky highlights
Old Hollywood
Sophisticated short hairstyles with braids
Sassy and stacked
Shaggy short hairstyles for fine hair
A-line bob with an undercut
Undercut pixie
Wavy layered bob
Chin-length bob
Tapered gray pixie
Pixie for thick hair
Angled bob short hairstyles
60s style bob
Chin-length wavy lob
Undercut asymmetrical bob
Long pixie for thin hair
Short feathered hairstyle
Fluffy pompadour
Short bob with long v-cut layers
Voluminous classic cut
Angled ash blonde cut
Braided mohawk for short hair
Edgy pixie bob
Shoulder-length lob with bangs
Long on top curly crop
Long on top
Classy slanted blonde bob
Mature short layered cut
Textured quiff
Layered long bob
Platinum pixie cut
Crop with bangs
Long pixie
Bowl cut
Shaved short hairstyle
Short hairstyle with headband
Short pixie
Straight bob with bangs
Braided updo for short hair
Gray bob with delicate layers
Braided bob short hairstyles
Stacked side part bob
Twisted updo style for a bob haircut
Natural tapered cut
Short ruffled hairstyle
Messy bob with a deep side part
Side pinned lob
Short wavy inverted bob
Layered bob style
Two-tone spiky short haircut
Wavy bob with thinned bangs
Bob with messy waves
Messy pixie
Relaxed crop
Choppy lob
Short hairstyle with a hair scarf
Angled undercut hairstyle
Voluminous two-tone cut
Short pageboy
Long curly salt and pepper pixie
Jaw-length bob
Long layered pixie
Wispy silver bob
Asymmetrical bob
Wavy pageboy bob
Sleek gray bob with balayage
The new Karen
Ruffled pixie
The Marilyn Monroe
Blonde pixie cut
Spiky gray pixie
Sassy pixie
Airy pixie with lots of layers
Short wavy bob
Bouncy bob
Classic ear-length
Bob with bangs
Stacked bob with bangs
Pixie bob with blonde highlights
Feathered back-swept crop
Pixie bob with braided bangs
How to choose THE Best short hairstyle for yourself?
Now that you know a whopping 100 best short hairstyles for women, let us talk about how to choose THE Best short hairstyle for yourself - how to pick one hairstyle from the compilation?
It isn't that tough to figure out the perfect short hairstyle for yourself. All you need to do is consider a few factors that we will mention below.
• The shape of your face - Any haircut or hairstyle looks good on an oval facial shape. Whereas rectangular or square faces should opt for hairstyles with layers and bangs to highlight their jawline. Similarly, heart-shaped and round faces will appear great with hairstyles that do not give extra fullness to the sides.
• Hair texture - Your curly hair will become much tighter and more characterized by a short hairstyle and haircut. Similarly, get multiple layers if you have thick hair and add texture if you have super thin hair.
• Styling principle - Do you love regular styling? Are you more of a high-maintenance woman? Are you comfortable with a natural hairstyle - a simple wash and brush? Do you have time to dedicate to hair styling? Or are you mostly rushed? No one knows you better than yourself, so choose a short hairstyle that blends with your styling mindset.
• Your wish - What is a hairstyle that you gel with? If you love vintage and classic hairstyles, choose bobs or lobs. But if you are willing to go fiery with bold hairstyles or want to hop on the trend wagon, check out shaved, undercuts, or asymmetrical styles.
• Hair regrowth - If you are uncertain if a short hairstyle will suit you or you will love it, opt for a longer bob or a shoulder-length hairstyle. If you appreciate the look, you can go for another short hairstyle. If not, your hair will grow back to its old length in some time - win-win!
How can you rock your short hairstyles?
Who says women cannot have fun with short hairstyles? Short hairstyles are anything but boring. There are several ways to make your short hairstyle interesting!
• For example, a bob is one of the super versatile and popular short hairstyles for women. And has endless styling options. You can layer your bob, add loose curls with a curling rod or rollers, or let your loose waves bounce.
• Similarly, for a straight short hairstyle, use a good quality hair gel and blow dry your hair to make them ultra-sleek. Apply a shine serum to make your short hair chic and glamourous.
• Short hair is a timeless beauty and suits almost every face structure and hair texture. Plus, it saves you a lot of time to style them. Even in their natural state, they'll look immensely gorgeous on you. Additionally, short hairstyles for women go well with nearly all outfits - casual, formal, summer dresses, or sensual dresses. You can choose to accessorize them or wave your fingers and brush them off, wear a scarf or a headband, or let them float freely - all you have to do is adorn them with pride and simply look your bold yet charming self!
Wrapping Up
It is a bit scary to even think of letting go of your long tresses - you have flashbacks of all the hard work and care it took to grow them long, beautiful, and strong. But chopping them off can also be empowering and fun! You rocked the long hair; now it's time to shine in a short hairstyle. I hope you were inspired by our best compilation of short hairstyles for women in 2022, so are you ready?