100 short hairstyles for women : The best compilation of 2022

It is usually seen that women tend to have a love-hate relationship with short hair for some unknown reason. Nevermind. If a short hairstyle has been on your mind, you think it is time for a hair makeover, or maybe you are bored of your long hair and want to go for a drastic chop; whatever the reason to switch to short hairstyles - we have got your back!

On the other hand, if you already have had a short hairstyle for years but now want a transformation, you are also at the right place!

Ladies, let us admit it, there is something appealing and fascinating about short hair that makes short hairstyles for women a popular choice.

There are so many short hairstyles for women today that you do not have to settle between a basic (read boring) bob or a super-short plain pixie cut. Why not see the whooping 100 best short hairstyles for women we bring to you before you choose a perfectly perfect hairstyle for yourself?

We have here loads of short hairstyle ideas - a mini gallery - to inspire you to make bold choices. Keep scrolling to see our best compilation of short hairstyles for women in 2022. These short hairstyles will work regardless of your hair type, texture, complexion, age, and face cut - excited much?!

What to consider BEFORE deciding on short hairstyles for women?

Your hair reflects on you at any given point in time - you go out, get on a Zoom call, or pose for the camera. Deciding on short hairstyles for women is quite a big deal and a pretty hard change! There are some pointers that you must consider to ensure that this hairstyle change is worth the risk. So, before you schedule your appointment, understand the following -

• Pros and Cons of wet and dry cut - A haircut is either dry or wet. Speak to your stylist to understand what type will suit your hair texture. For example, if you have curly hair, it is better to go for a dry hair cut to avoid any last-minute surprises with regard to your hair length.

• Your face shape - Your face shape plays a significant role in deciding if a particular haircut or hairstyle will suit you. Any short hairstyles for women will work if they have an oval face shape. Similarly, square or rectangular jawlines are the best match with short hairstyles for women, especially when you add layers and soft bangs. However, heart-shaped and round faces should avoid hairstyles that add volume to their sides.

• Trims - trims - more trims - Would you mind visiting your stylist every couple of weeks? If yes, then rethink your decision of getting a short hairstyle. If not, then schedule an appointment now and get ready for a big chop!

• Your curls will be more noticeable - Short hair certainly weighs less, making your curls and waves much tighter and more pronounced. Keep this in mind before choosing your haircut length.

• Limited styling options - Undoubtedly, you can do a lot of things with long hair, like tying them up in a ponytail, a quick messy bun, or a loose braid. However, not all of these hair styling options will work if you go for short hairstyles for women. Worry not, you can always go for super stylish hair accessories, clips, headbands, scarfs, or barrettes to rock your short hair!

• Be patient with hair growth - Your hair will definitely grow back, but it won't happen overnight (whatever oil or medicine you use). Also, remember the fact that your hair grows roughly half an inch in a month. So, think about it and discuss the hairstyle thoroughly with your stylist. Ask yourself if you are okay to wait if you did not like your short hairstyle much.

100 short hairstyles for women : The best compilation of 2022

Pixie with an undercut

Wavy chop

Blonde bob with bangs

Blonde balayage on a shaggy bob

Tapered lob

Short pixie

Shaved sides

Blunt bob with bangs

Wavy Mohawk

Finger-waved lob

Wavy pixie hairstyles with a scarf

Mega quiff

Brush up hairstyles with bobby pins

Faux hawk crop

Braided top style with short sides

Pixie with long side bangs

Dutch braids updo

Angled short bob

Wet-look bob

Messy pixie with chunky highlights

Old Hollywood

Sophisticated short hairstyles with braids

Sassy and stacked

Shaggy short hairstyles for fine hair

A-line bob with an undercut

Undercut pixie

Wavy layered bob

Chin-length bob

Tapered gray pixie

Pixie for thick hair

Angled bob short hairstyles

60s style bob

Chin-length wavy lob

Undercut asymmetrical bob

Long pixie for thin hair

Short feathered hairstyle

Fluffy pompadour

Short bob with long v-cut layers

Voluminous classic cut

Angled ash blonde cut

Braided mohawk for short hair

Edgy pixie bob

Shoulder-length lob with bangs

Long on top curly crop

Long on top

Classy slanted blonde bob

Mature short layered cut

Textured quiff

Layered long bob

Platinum pixie cut

Crop with bangs

Long pixie

Bowl cut

Shaved short hairstyle

Short hairstyle with headband

Short pixie

Straight bob with bangs

Braided updo for short hair

Gray bob with delicate layers

Braided bob short hairstyles

Stacked side part bob

Twisted updo style for a bob haircut

Natural tapered cut

Short ruffled hairstyle

Messy bob with a deep side part

Side pinned lob

Short wavy inverted bob

Layered bob style

Two-tone spiky short haircut

Wavy bob with thinned bangs

Bob with messy waves

Messy pixie

Relaxed crop

Choppy lob

Short hairstyle with a hair scarf

Angled undercut hairstyle

Voluminous two-tone cut

Short pageboy

Long curly salt and pepper pixie

Jaw-length bob

Long layered pixie

Wispy silver bob

Asymmetrical bob

Wavy pageboy bob

Sleek gray bob with balayage

The new Karen

Ruffled pixie

The Marilyn Monroe

Blonde pixie cut

Spiky gray pixie

Sassy pixie

Airy pixie with lots of layers

Short wavy bob

Bouncy bob

Classic ear-length

Bob with bangs

Stacked bob with bangs

Pixie bob with blonde highlights

Feathered back-swept crop

Pixie bob with braided bangs

How to choose THE Best short hairstyle for yourself?

Now that you know a whopping 100 best short hairstyles for women, let us talk about how to choose THE Best short hairstyle for yourself - how to pick one hairstyle from the compilation?

It isn't that tough to figure out the perfect short hairstyle for yourself. All you need to do is consider a few factors that we will mention below.

• The shape of your face - Any haircut or hairstyle looks good on an oval facial shape. Whereas rectangular or square faces should opt for hairstyles with layers and bangs to highlight their jawline. Similarly, heart-shaped and round faces will appear great with hairstyles that do not give extra fullness to the sides.

• Hair texture - Your curly hair will become much tighter and more characterized by a short hairstyle and haircut. Similarly, get multiple layers if you have thick hair and add texture if you have super thin hair.

• Styling principle - Do you love regular styling? Are you more of a high-maintenance woman? Are you comfortable with a natural hairstyle - a simple wash and brush? Do you have time to dedicate to hair styling? Or are you mostly rushed? No one knows you better than yourself, so choose a short hairstyle that blends with your styling mindset.

• Your wish - What is a hairstyle that you gel with? If you love vintage and classic hairstyles, choose bobs or lobs. But if you are willing to go fiery with bold hairstyles or want to hop on the trend wagon, check out shaved, undercuts, or asymmetrical styles.

• Hair regrowth - If you are uncertain if a short hairstyle will suit you or you will love it, opt for a longer bob or a shoulder-length hairstyle. If you appreciate the look, you can go for another short hairstyle. If not, your hair will grow back to its old length in some time - win-win!

How can you rock your short hairstyles?

Who says women cannot have fun with short hairstyles? Short hairstyles are anything but boring. There are several ways to make your short hairstyle interesting!

• For example, a bob is one of the super versatile and popular short hairstyles for women. And has endless styling options. You can layer your bob, add loose curls with a curling rod or rollers, or let your loose waves bounce.

• Similarly, for a straight short hairstyle, use a good quality hair gel and blow dry your hair to make them ultra-sleek. Apply a shine serum to make your short hair chic and glamourous.

• Short hair is a timeless beauty and suits almost every face structure and hair texture. Plus, it saves you a lot of time to style them. Even in their natural state, they'll look immensely gorgeous on you. Additionally, short hairstyles for women go well with nearly all outfits - casual, formal, summer dresses, or sensual dresses. You can choose to accessorize them or wave your fingers and brush them off, wear a scarf or a headband, or let them float freely - all you have to do is adorn them with pride and simply look your bold yet charming self!

Wrapping Up

It is a bit scary to even think of letting go of your long tresses - you have flashbacks of all the hard work and care it took to grow them long, beautiful, and strong. But chopping them off can also be empowering and fun! You rocked the long hair; now it's time to shine in a short hairstyle. I hope you were inspired by our best compilation of short hairstyles for women in 2022, so are you ready?

