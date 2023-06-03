A Fitness Guide to 10 Must-Try Exercises for Flabby Arms

According to research, upper arm fat may be the extra skin or fat that is located under your arms. Based on location, this fat might be of two different kinds — subcutaneous fat and visceral fat ( 1 ), ( 2 ). Anecdotal evidence suggests that arm fat may be a common problem that might make you feel conscious about your appearance. This regional fat may be problematic to combat and hence, incorporating some exercises for flabby arms may prove to be beneficial. These arm exercises for women might target your biceps and triceps, and eventually lead to shaped, toned arms.

But before you partake in an arm toning workout, it is imperative to understand the causes of arm fat. In this article, we have put together the ultimate fitness edit of everything you ought to know about flabby arms.

What Causes Flabby Arms?

There can be more than one reason behind excess fat deposits on the arms. Here are some common aspects which may lead to arm flab:

Environmental and Genetic Factors

Environmental and Genetic Factors

Research states that the distribution of upper arm fat may be dependent on multiple environmental factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and the onset of childhood obesity. Further, studies also suggest that genetic factors might play a pivotal role in leading to saggy arms ( 2 ).

Obesity

Obesity

According to studies, an excessive or abnormal accumulation of fat or adipose tissue caused due to obesity may also lead to the appearance of flabby arms ( 3 ).

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal Imbalance

The hormones in your body may have a powerful influence on body fat distribution. Research suggests that the cortisol and insulin in your body facilitate lipid accumulation. Growth hormones (GH), on the other hand, stop this process and cause lipid mobilization which might help in preventing fat from getting deposited in one particular region ( 4 ). Hence, when there is an imbalance in your hormones, it may lead to the accumulation of excess fat in your body and eventually, in your arms.

Skin Aging

Skin Aging

As you age, the elasticity of your skin may start decreasing. Eventually, aging might lead to wrinkle formation and cause your arms to become loose or flabby over time ( 5 ), ( 6 ).

Is It Possible to Tone Old, Flabby Arms?

Yes, it is possible to get rid of the fat in your arms and tone them. According to research, incorporating some exercises for flabby arms may help in targeting, toning, and mobilizing the fat in your arms. Studies suggest that doing some resistance training exercises combined with a healthy diet might be beneficial in decreasing your body fat while preserving lean mass ( 7 ). Further, research also states that if you remain consistent with your physical activity or upper arm workouts, it may eventually facilitate weight loss ( 8 ).

Advertisement

Hence, you might be able to tone old, flabby arms if you follow a good arm-toning workout routine and eat healthily every day.

10 Must-Try Exercises for Flabby Arms

Here are some effective and simple exercises for flabby arms that you may try:

1. Push-ups

Push-ups are a traditional exercise for flabby arms which may strengthen and work your triceps.

Technique:

With your hands positioned directly beneath your shoulder, get into a plank formation.

Make sure that your abs are tight and your body is in a straight line.

Then, bend your elbows in an outward direction and start to lower your body towards the floor.

Once you have lowered your body, press back up into the starting plank formation. Ensure that you are inhaling and exhaling properly while doing this movement.

You may do two sets and ten reps of push-ups.

2. Bent Over Row

To perform this arm-slimming workout, you may require a barbell or a set of dumbbells.

Technique:

Begin by holding a barbell with both hands or a pair of dumbbells (one in each hand) and stand straight. Make sure that the distance between your legs is shoulder-width apart and also that your palms are facing downwards. This is your starting position.

Then, slightly bend your knees and slowly start bending forward. Ensure that your back is straight, your torso is parallel to the ground, and your head is pointed upwards.

Keep your elbows near your body and breathe out. After this, pull the barbell toward your chest. While you do this, take a deep breath or exhale. When you reach this formation, remember to flex your back muscles and hold the pose for a few seconds.

Lower the barbell to the starting formation and repeat the process. You may do three sets and five reps of this exercise.

3. Tricep Dips

For tricep dips, you may have to place your arms on a chair or bench. Then, elevate your feet from the ground by placing a small stool under it.

Advertisement

Technique:

Position your arms behind your back and grab a rack or bench for a better grip. This is your starting formation.

Then, slowly lower yourself, making sure that your body is in an upright posture, and your elbows are near your sides.

While lowering your body, concentrate on doing it only with the help of your triceps. During this movement, ensure your elbows are placed at a 90-degree angle.

After this, use your triceps to push your body back up. Repeat the same process. You may do three sets and ten reps.

4. The Prayer Pose

If you have been wondering how to get rid of arm flab, then here’s your cue. The Prayer Pose is a simple and effective exercise that works your triceps and biceps. This arm toning workout may be beneficial to reduce the fat in your arms and tone them.

Technique:

Start by joining your hands in a praying pose exactly above your head. This is your starting formation.

Then, slowly bring down your joined palms in front of your chest. Pause for a few seconds and then again raise your joined hands above your head.

You may repeat this movement for thirty reps.

5. The Wave Goodbye

In this exercise for arm flab, your entire arm is in a waving motion that allows you to twist your entire arm — from the wrists to your shoulders. This may help in stretching and toning all of your arm muscles.

Technique:

Begin by raising your arms to your sides. Make sure that they are at shoulder level.

Then, start waving your palms in a way that resembles like you are waving goodbye to a friend. While doing this movement, ensure that your upper arms are still and you’re only moving your palms in a waving motion.

Slowly speed up the movement so that you may wave about a hundred times within a minute. You may do three sets and hundred waves of this exercise.

6. Arm Stretches

Advertisement

Arms stretches are the best exercise for underarm flab that you can do without equipment to tone the arm muscles and reduce the loose fat in your triceps.

Technique:

Lift your hands above your head.

Hold your left wrist with your right hand, and your right wrist with your left hand. This would result in interlocking your hands, which is your starting position.

Then, using your right hand, start pulling your left hand in the right direction. Make sure that the left elbow is exactly behind your head.

Allow the tension to release and return to the starting formation. Ensure that your wrists are not released.

Once your hands are back in the center, use your left hand to pull the right hand in the left direction. Make sure that the right elbow is exactly behind your head.

In the end, release the pull and return to the starting position. You may repeat this exercise for two sets and twenty reps.

7. Tricep Kickbacks

One of the best exercises for flabby arms, tricep kickbacks target the core muscles in your arms. You will require two light dumbbells for this workout.

Technique:

Start by holding a dumbbell in your right and left hand. Stand in an upright posture, slightly bend your knees, keep your back straight, and slowly begin to bend forward. Make sure that your body is parallel to the ground.

Then, keep your head upwards and position your arms near your sides. There should be a 90-degree angle between your upper arm and forearm. This is your starting position.

Lock your shoulders to the sides and start extending your arms in the backward direction.

Hold this pose for about two seconds and then lower your arms back to the starting formation.

Repeat the same movement. You may do three sets and fifteen reps.

8. One-Arm Side Push-up

This is one of the simplest arm exercises at home which focuses on your triceps and might help you to get rid of flabby arms.

Technique:

Lay down on your right side and slightly bend your knees. Position your left arm to be bent on ground/mat and keep the palm flat. Wrap your right arm around your torso. This is your starting formation.

Then, push your torso in the upwards direction while your left arm is on the ground.

Switch sides and repeat the same movement. You may do three sets and ten reps.

9. Triceps Extensions

Advertisement

The best way to tone arms and triceps is by incorporating tricep extensions into your workout routine. It may make your triceps stronger, strengthened, and more toned.

Technique:

Begin by standing straight and ensure that the distance between your feet is shoulder-width apart. Grab a dumbbell in each hand with a firm grip.

Raise your arms overhead before bending them at the elbow. Make sure that you are holding the dumbbell behind your head. In this position, your upper arms must be close to your head and perpendicular to the ground.

Then, start bending and lowering your upper arms until the weight touches the upper part of your neck. Make sure that your elbows are in one position and keep them locked near your ears.

Use your triceps to raise the dumbbells while your arms are completely extended over your head. Exhale during this movement. You may do three sets and five reps of this exercise.

10. The Windmill

The Windmill is a simple exercise for flabby arms that includes the rotation of your upper arms. This effective workout might help in building strength in your shoulders, upper arms, and also your neck muscles.

Technique:

Stand straight and raise your arms in front of you. Make sure that they are at shoulder level and exactly parallel to the floor.

Then, raise your arms in an upward direction and start rotating them backward. You may rotate your arms in a 360-degree motion, just like the blades of a windmill.

Repeat this same movement twenty times forward and twenty times backward.

Tips to Deal with Flabby Arms Faster

While these exercises for flabby arms may help in sizing down, you may also speed up the toning process by following a few other things. Ahead, find some tips to consider when you’re trying to achieve slim, toned arms.

While exercising, it is imperative to understand that spot reduction may not help in losing fat from your upper arms ( 9 ). Hence, you may require to focus on overall weight loss and energy deficit which would eventually lead to fat loss in all parts of your body ( 10 ).

). Hence, you may require to focus on overall weight loss and energy deficit which would eventually lead to fat loss in all parts of your body ( ). You may incorporate resistance training into your daily workout routine. According to research, ten weeks of resistance training may help increase the lean weight by 1.4kg and reduce the fat weight in your body by 1.8kg. Hence, it may decrease body fat while preserving lean mass ( 7 ), ( 11 ).

), ( ). By consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance, you may be able to reduce your body weight, decrease fat mass, enhance body composition, and preserve fat-free mass ( 12 ). Protein may also have a modest satiety effect on your body which leads to the situation of feeling full and hence, consuming fewer calories ( 13 ). This would eventually lead to weight loss.

). Protein may also have a modest satiety effect on your body which leads to the situation of feeling full and hence, consuming fewer calories ( ). This would eventually lead to weight loss. To lose fat from your arms, it is crucial to ensure that you’re having proper sleep. A study states that one night of sleep deprivation may lead to increased feelings of hunger and release higher levels of ghrelin (a hormone that stimulates appetite in your body). Another research suggests that better sleep health may be associated with greater weight loss ( 14 ), ( 15 ).

Conclusion

Environmental and genetic factors may contribute to the appearance of flabby arms. Excessive fat accumulation, wrinkles, and reduced skin elasticity may be some signs of it. While lifestyle and dietary changes might help in facilitating weight loss, exercises for flabby arms may bring out visible changes. These exercises not only stretch and tone your arms but also help in strengthening them. From push-ups, tricep dips, and bent-over rows, to tricep extensions — there are multiple exercises to tone arms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 4 Best arm toning exercises for women

Find the 7 Most Effective Exercises to get Rid of Muffin Top Here!

20 Shoulder Exercises for Women to Get Stability And Toned Muscles