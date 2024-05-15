Chandu Champion EXCLUSIVE: Want to know how Kartik Aaryan achieved chiseled body? Trainer spills the beans about hardwork

Champion Aa Raha Hai. Earlier in the day, Kartik Aaryan broke the Internet with his never-seen-before avatar from his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. The netizens are abuzz with discussions about the actor’s breathtaking transformation and we aren’t going to lie - but it’s truly one-of-a-kind. Wondering how did he achieve such a chiseled body? Read on.

A sneap peak into Kartik Aaryan’s transformation for Chandu Champion

Seeing Kartik’s fit physique in the poster, Pinkvilla reached out to his trainer who made sure that the actor got the body right. Revealing his workout details, Kartik Aaryan's fitness trainer Tridev told us, "Kartik loves to work out. He is my favorite actor to work with because he is sincere and committed to his fitness like no one else."

Tridev told us that it was a little difficult to achieve this body naturally without any substitutes. He detailed, "From 39% to 7% fat percentage pe aana koi majak kaam nahi tha. But humne jo discipline follow kiya ise accheive karne ke liye, vo bhi bina steroids ke. Since he was also shooting for 10-12 hours a day, it was even more challenging for him with less sleep. But his discipline and his dedication towards my training got the results he was rigorously prepping for."

Tridev told us that Kartik Aaryan is very conscious about his health and fitness and makes sure to hit the gym. Especially when he signed Chandu Champion, the dedicated star went all guns blazing to get into the right shape.

More about Chandu Champion

This upcoming sports drama has reportedly churned out the best from Kartik as the actor dedicated almost one and a half years to looking, feeling, and performing like a freestyle swimmer and India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. While sharing the poster, Kartik wrote on his Instagram, “Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career.”

Chandu Champion will hit the theatres on June 14th and is directed by Kabir Khan. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, this biographical drama also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis.

