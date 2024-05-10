Murder In Mahim Review: Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz fronted investigation-drama vouches for a society of equals

Murder In Mahim, directed by Raj Acharya and starring Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz in titular roles, is an investigation-drama, focusing on the killings at the Mahim railway station. The series throws light upon honey-trapping of individuals part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Plot:

The story of Murder In Mahim takes place in the year 2013. A young man by the name of Proxy is found dead in the toilet of Mahim railway station, with his stomach ripped open. A name, 'Dinesh' is written with a lipstick on his arm. Retired journalist Peter Fernandes (Ashutosh Rana) joins the investigation with his frenemy, Inspector Shivrajrao Jende (Vijay Raaz), after the latter tries to settle scores with the former on an incident that shattered his family completely.

They discover a world of secret desire, greed and despair; A world that Peter and his wife Millie (Divya Jagdale) fear their son Sunil (Rohan Verma) to be a part of. The investigation makes Firdaus Rabbani (Shivani Raghuvanshi), an inspector who works under Shivrajrao, make peace with her identity, while it makes Shivrajrao and Peter more compassionate and accepting.

What works for Murder In Mahim:

Murder In Mahim is an engaging, eye-opening story that throws light upon the rampant honey-trapping of individuals in Mumbai, based on their sexual orientation and personal preferences. The investigation proceedings keep you hooked. The suspense is very well kept. Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz's confrontation sequences act as the highlight of the show.

The complex relationship dynamics are explored beautifully, be it between Shivrajrao and his father or Peter, Millie and their son Sunil. The conflicts focused around Firdaus' and Unit's characters are particularly well done. What's best about the show is that it doesn't try and forcefully villainise individuals. It instead shows individuals to be a result of their circumstances and surroundings.

What doesn't work for Murder In Mahim:

Murder In Mahim takes time to get into its groove. The writing gets convenient in few portions of the show. Barring this, Murder In Mahim acts as a pretty good bingeworthy show.

Watch the Murder In Mahim Trailer

Performances in Murder In Mahim

Vijay Raaz is exceptional as Inspector Shivrajrao Jende. He has such a magnetic screen presence that you want him in every frame of the show. Ashutosh Rana as journalist Peter Fernandez is first rate. He brings groundedness to the show. Shivani Raghuvanshi as Firdaus is very promising. Shivaji Satam as Shivrajrao's father is ever-so-dependable in his supporting role. Ashitosh Gaikwad as Unit is great. Rajesh Khattar as Leslie comes off as loud in the beginning but as the show progresses, he gets into his groove. Nishant Kkhanduja as Viral and Rohan Verma as Sunil are good. Every other supporting character does well in their respective parts.

Final Verdict of Murder In Mahim

Murder In Mahim is more than just an investigation drama. It is layered and manages to ask some very tough questions. It also makes you self-introspect. You can watch Murder In Mahim, now streaming on JioCinema.

