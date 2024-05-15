EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt and The Garfield Movie team make special efforts to curb piracy; Here's how

The excitement for The Garfield Movie is building by the day. While the Chris Pratt movie has released in a few countries already, it is set to release in India on the 17th of May, 2024. Piracy for theatrical releases is rampant and it results in producers losing millions upon millions of dollars. To combat it, Sony Pictures has made special efforts, so that their movie, The Garfield Movie, does not get into the piracy streams.

The Garfield Movie Team Have Decided To Release Their Movie Only In 3D To Curb Piracy

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has announced the first-ever exclusive 3D only release in its first week for their new film The Garfield Movie, as a strategic move to combat piracy in India. This decision has been made to curb piracy as 3D version will look blurred on camera and it will consequently promote great viewing experience for everyone in 3D.

The Anticipation For The Garfield Movie Is High

The Garfield Movie is keenly anticipated by Indian moviegoers. The character of Garfield is often referred in pop-culture, and of course Chris Pratt's voiceover will add more authority to the new Garfield movie. Sony India has also roped-in Varun Sharma to do the Hindi voiceover of Garfield and his familiarity will only help the film's prospects.

Watch The Garfield Movie Trailer

Chris Pratt Is Having A Great Run As A Voice Artist

Chris Pratt's last dubbed release, The Super Mario Bros Movie ended up as the second highest grosser of 2023, worldwide, amassing over 1.3 billion dollars. His Jurassic World films and Guardians Of The Galaxy films have been global smashes and one would hope that things are not any different for The Garfield Movie.

The Garfield Movie Has Taken A Very Strong Box Office Start In Its International Roll-Out

The Garfield Movie has a staggered roll-out. It has only released in 22 countries as on 15th May, 2024. The film has grossed around 40 million dollars at the time of this article. With other movie markets opening in the next couple of weeks, we can expect some very hefty collections from this animated movie.

What are your box office expectations from The Garfield Movie?

