Over the last year, Pinkvilla has been the first to give our readers several updates on the much-awaited vigilante drama, Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan. We were the first to report that Shankar has simultaneously shot for Indian 2 and Indian 3, thereby completing a trilogy, and intends to bring both films in a gap of less than a year. And now, we have another exclusive update for our readers.

Ruben comes on board Indian 2 & Indian 3

According to sources close to the development, Shankar and co. have got Ruben on board as a special consultant to work on the trailers and pre-release assets of Indian 2 and Indian 3. “An action-packed high-on-drama trailer of Indian 2 is being worked upon and the makers are gearing up to launch it in a big way within the next month. The date of release is locked as this Kamal Haasan-led vigilante will arrive around the Muharram period in July,” revealed a source close to the development.

That's not all, Shankar and Kamal Haasan are planning big surprises all through the campaign for the audiences, as the idea is to position Indian 2 aka. Hindustani 2 has the biggest cinematic event of the year so far. "A crisp theatrical trailer of Indian 3 will be attached to Indian 2. It will form a part of the end credit of this action-packed film, and the team also intends to announce the release date of Indian 3 with Indian 2. The sequel of this 1997 cult ends on a cliffhanger and the trailer of part 3 will amp up the excitement for the release of the finale," the source added.

Indian 3 trailer attached to Indian 2

According to the source, the trailer cut of Indian 3 is already locked and the same is presently in the post-production stage. Indian 2 is the sequel of the 1997 cult, Indian, which was released in Hindi as Hindustani. The film became a Pan India Blockbuster, much before the term “Pan India” actually existed. The hopes are on the sequel to repeat the magic and carry forward the legacy to the next two parts. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

