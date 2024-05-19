Who Is Paige Spiranac’s Boyfriend? All You Need To Know About Zach Brantly

Following his public appearance alongside Paige Spiranac at a recent red-carpet event, the boyfriend of the actress has been revealed. The glamorous golf influencer was present at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party, which took place at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York earlier this week.

Spiranac attracted attention while mixing with other celebrities in a gorgeous white dress. The 31-year-old previously gave fans hints that she was seeing someone, and the man in question has now been identified as US banker Zach Brantly.

What did Paige Spiranac say?

Spiranac previously teased fans by revealing she has a partner but kept many details hidden. Spiranac said, “Yes... I do have a boyfriend." she confirmed.

"He works crazy hours and he works a lot so what we do is whoever is busier, the other person will pick up the slack."

Who is Paige Spiranac's boyfriend Zach Brantly?

At the German company Berenberg, Brantly is the head of investment banking. He was a member of the Credit Agricole equity capital markets team before this. In addition, he has a Bachelor of Science in economics from Purdue University.

To commemorate Spiranac's feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, the couple had a sumptuous evening out. Spiranac, who has four million Instagram followers, and former baseball player Steven Tinoco were wed in 2020 before getting divorced. Outside of the red carpet, Spiranac never fails to enthrall her followers. She recently wowed everyone with her amazing golfing skills.

