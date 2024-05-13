Aavesham added Rs. 1.10 crore approx to its box office tally in India during its fifth weekend, which pushed its total gross to Rs. 100.60 crore. The Fahadh Faasil starrer has become only the third Malayalam ever to gross more than Rs. 100 crore in India. The two films before it are 2018 and Manjummel Boys.

Internationally, the film has grossed USD 6.50 million (Rs. 54 crore) for a worldwide gross of around Rs. 155 crore.

ALSO READ: Highest grossing Malayalam films in India - Aavesham Third, Four films from 2024 in Top Six

The film is now almost at the end of its theatrical run, with the fifth week plummeting 85 per cent from the previous week. It will likely close over/under Rs. 102 crore, though it could have gone higher to something like Rs. 110 crore or maybe even Rs. 120 crore plus with dubbed versions if not for the early digital release, which curtailed its run in Kerala.

In Kerala, the exhibitor association bars films from being screened once they hit OTT platforms. While this might seem strict, this is one move to get behind if one is pro cinema. The four-week window for digital release doesn't make sense, especially in Kerala where films have longer runs. The argument for the shorter window is usually the size of the cheque offered by OTT platforms, which is the case here as well but that is being shortsighted. In the long run, the shrinking of the window will jeopardize the foundational revenue stream i.e. theatrical and that will sting even more when the inflated digital rights eventually get corrected.

The box office collections of Aavesham at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 36 crore (8 days)

Week Two - Rs. 30 crore

Week Three - Rs. 22.50 crore

Week Four - Rs. 11 crore

5th Friday - Rs. 30 lakh

5th Saturday - Rs. 40 lakh

5th Sunday - Rs. 40 lakh

Total - Rs. 100.60 crore

In Kerala, Aavesham has grossed Rs. 75.25 crore approx, ranking as the fourth highest grosser behind 2018, Pulimurugan and Aadujeevitham, just ahead of Baahubali 2 and Manjummel Boys. At risk of being a broken record, the film was cruising to gross over Rs. 85 crore in the state, which would have made it the second-highest grosser ever.

Elsewhere in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it ranks as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film ever with Rs. 11.50 crore and Rs. 10.75 crore respectively.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Aavesham is as follows:

Area Gross Kerala Rs. 75.25 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 11.50 Cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 10.75 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.10 Cr. INDIA Rs. 100.60 Cr. OVERSEAS USD 6,500,000

(Rs. 54.00 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 154.60 Cr.

