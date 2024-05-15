Earlier last week, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Priyadarshan is in talks with Saif Ali Khan for a thriller, which is slated to go on floors in July 2024. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Saif Ali Khan playing the part of a blind man and the discussions are currently underway in full swing. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Priyadarshan has approached Bobby Deol to play the antagonist.

Bobby Deol shows interest in Priyadarshan and Saif Ali Khan's next

According to sources close to the development, Bobby Deol heard the subject a couple of weeks back and has shown interest in doing the feature film. “Bobby loved what he heard, especially the fact that the narrative around his character is full of twists and turns. While he plays the baddie on the face of it, the character serves as a parallel lead to Saif Ali Khan,” a source told Pinkvilla.

The source further added that Bobby is excited to get in a face-off with Saif Ali Khan in a Priyadarshan directorial. "Bobby has his date diary blocked for the next 6 months; however, he has bought a couple of weeks to see if he can allot 30 days to Priyadarshan for this thriller. He has loved the script and is going out of his way to get the logistics sorted," the source added.

Saif, Bobby & Priyadarshan's next might take off in July

The film is slated to go on floors with a marathon schedule of 35 days in July and the makers are looking to wrap it up by August. “Priyadarshan is excited to bring this story to the Hindi-speaking audience, and the casting is underway. If everything falls in place, the thriller will take off before his fantasy comedy with Akshay Kumar,” the source shared.

The shooting timelines of this yet untitled thriller depends on the casting and if the dates align, its locked to go on floors by July. “Saif Ali Khan is also waiting to sign the dotted lines till the antagonist is locked,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, the film will see a very unique dynamic between Saif and Bobby and will hit the big screen in 2025. Priyadarshan’s next with Akshay begins in the last quarter of 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

