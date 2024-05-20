Heeramandi actor Taha Shah says people ‘went ballistic’, some started crying after they met him at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Actor Taha Shah Badussha is one of the many talented actors who made legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut OTT series a success. In the eight-episode series, the actor plays the role of Tajdar Baloch.

He is currently at the French Riviera attending the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. There he met some excited fans who got teary-eyed on watching him live. Read on!

Taha Shah Badussha shares fan reaction on seeing him at Cannes

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actor Taha Shah Badussha is enjoying the love and appreciation he has been getting for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series. He is also on the moon as he represents India at the coveted Cannes Film Festival 2024 with other Indian stars.

During his time at Cannes, he also met with excited fans. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor revealed that some of the people he interacted with recognized him by his character in the Netflix show.

He said, “There were some incredible people whom I just met from Malaysia. They literally went ballistic! Just before this interview, there was this bunch of girls who went crazy. They were shouting, they weren't saying anything. All of a sudden, I looked this way and they were like, ‘Tajdar! Tajdar!'" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Among them were a handful who also got emotional on meeting him. “After that, they went crazy and they started crying. I have never seen that reaction ever before. They came near me and the amount of photos and videos they took was different but they called their mothers, and their mothers were fans! Their father were fans! I was overjoyed and completely taken aback,” the actor divulged.

About Taha Shah Badussha

It was in 2011 that Taha made his acting debut with Luv Ka The End. Two years later, he got a part in Karan Johar’s teen drama film Gippi. Since then, he has worked in films like Barkhaa, Baar Baar Dekho, Ranchi Diaries, Kabzaa, and more. He made his Hollywood debut with the 2019 film Draupadi Unleashed. Taj: Divided by Blood is a popular TV show he is a part of.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals Tajdar and his dad’s strained relationship in Heeramandi was inspired from his real life