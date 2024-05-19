A look at Kiara Advani's quirky sunglasses collection that can beat even Ranveer Singh's eclectic style

Kiara Advani is Bollywood’s It-girl who not only gives her fans memorable performances in blockbuster movies but also knows how to turn up off-screen in the chicest of fashion. Kiara’s style is often nonchalant, minimal yet feminine. It’s in no way as out-of-the-box and experimental as the eclectic fashion sensibilities of the dapper Ranveer Singh.

But we have curated the best from Kiara’s quirky sunglasses that will give Ranveer Singh’s collection a run for its money. Take a look at these 4 sunglasses that are perfect to raise the cool quotient of your summer ensembles.

Kiara’s bejeweled Dior cat-eye sunglasses bring glamor to the beach

The Jugjugg Jeeyo star gave us major vacay goals as she posted pictures of the beach, complete with coconut drinks and a tropical fruit platter. But it wasn’t the beach that took our breath away, it was the silver-tone Swarovski crystal-encrusted Dior sunglasses that perfectly reflected white sandy beaches in its classic cat-eye frames.

The sunglasses come with a hefty price tag of more than Rs 1 Lakh and Kiara makes the sparkly shades look worth the splurge. Pair it with beach fits or with a chic cocktail look, these bejeweled shades will make any ensemble blinged-out and glamorous.

Kiara takes SPF seriously with oversized reflective shields

The gorgeous actress knows SPF doesn’t stop at sunscreen. Kaira’s oversized silvery reflective shield sunglasses are perfect to soothe your vision from the scorching sun rays. She paired her shades with an upscale sporty houndstooth Miu Miu cap for extra sun protection.

These futuristic, sci-fi-inspired glasses look super chic while hiding from the paparazzi and they are also great for those who want to give their outfit an avant-garde spin. Kiara’s shades also look good year-round, whether one is escaping the Indian summer or shielding from the winter, these sunglasses do their job well.

Kiara’s pastel cat-eye adds retro oomph to her Barbicore look

Kiara embraced Barbicore with a fuchsia ruffled co-ord set, and she accessorized her cheerful look with rose-tinted blush pink cat-eye sunglasses. These adorable cat-eye-shaped shades have a retro, bohemian vibe to them. The pastel frame is also ideal for giving your summer ensembles a touch of vintage whimsy.

Prim and uber-femme, whether you are styling these cat-eye shades with swimwear or a playful brunch outfit; the iconic frames are sure to give your ensemble a touch of old Hollywood charm.

Kiara’s reflective aviators are a must-have for off-road adventures

Timeless and versatile, Kiara’s reflective silver-tone aviator sunglasses are simply a must-have in your sunglass collection. With their thin wire frames and teardrop-shaped lenses, aviators offer a universally flattering look that suits most face shapes.

The reflective lenses not only add a modern, edgy twist to the classic frame but also give better protection against harsh sunlight and glare. A blend of style and functionality, they are a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to look as picture-perfect as Kiara looks perched on the snow-clad mountains.

A great pair of sunnies serves as a powerful style statement that elevates our outfits and lets us express our unique fashion sense. Whether you love a classic aviator or bold cat eyes, these quirky sunglasses from Kiara Advani’s collection effortlessly merge aesthetics with practicality. Ranveer Singh can take notes too.

Which one of Kiara’s sunglasses is your personal favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

