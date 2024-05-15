EXCLUSIVE: Prateik Patil Babbar is 'beaming with immense pride' as late mom Smita Patil's 1976 film Manthan to be screened at Cannes 2024

The mecca of film festivals has begun in Los Angeles and the entire world has its eyes on it. It’s a big year for India too as the country is taking a dozen of films for a global display at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. One of them is a little special for us as Smita Patil’s 1976 film Manthan will have its 4K restored version screened at Cannes Classics this year.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the late actor's son and actor Prateik Patil Babbar spoke about feeling overwhelmed as he flew off to France today.

Prateik Patil Babbar reacts to mother Smita Patil’s film getting screened at Cannes Classics

"I'm beaming with immense pride", Prateik tells us revealing that he will be representing the late actress for this historic moment. He shared, "It also happens to be my first time at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It's an extremely symbolic moment for me as her son who always knew her as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema and this iconic moment solidifies her legacy as one of the greatest ever to do it."

Babbar’s heart is filled with pride as Smita Patil’s legacy has continued so much so that even after 48 years, Manthan is ready to roll at such a coveted platform.

Prateik Patil Babbar is striving to be like Smita Patil

Further in our conversation, Prateik admitted that the late actress’ work and legacy have been a huge driving force in his acting career. The Dhobi Ghat actor added, “The fact that she’s been consistently celebrated after her demise, I know that I have humongous shoes to fill but I embrace her legacy and wear it like a badge of honor. This historic moment at Cannes gives me hope and reason to continue on my path in the pursuit of greatness and hopefully one day I’ll be attending the festival with my own film.”

For the unversed, Manthan was a Shyam Benegal directorial popularly known as India’s first crowdfunded film. 500,000 farmers donated Rs. 2 each for the making of this award-winning movie that is still remembered by cinema enthusiasts.

