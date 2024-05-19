Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood’s premier fashion icons, made her super anticipated Cannes debut this year, as she represented the country at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner. Her first fashion serve for this event was a total work of art. The striking and statement-worthy white gown, designed by none other than Prabal Gurung, also had a unique sleeve style and a super sultry thigh-high slit.

Now, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress is continuing her romantic spell with the French Riviera, in a stylish second look. This head-turning look is already creating massive waves online. So, why don’t we have a detailed glance at Kiara Advani’s peachy and pretty ensemble?

Kiara Advani personifies symphony in a peachy and perfect gown:

The Kabir Singh actress always knows just how to sparkle and shine for every occasion. This was true for her second ensemble at the French resort town as well. She opted for a tangerine open-back gown, which was crafted in Italy, by none other than the beloved luxury house, Alaïa. The style of the gown was incredible, with overall ruched detailing and an exquisite figure-hugging silhouette that beautifully hugged and accentuated the diva's curves. Even the front slit of the piece was a sneaky super hot addition.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’ iconic outfit also came with a whopping price tag of approximately Rs 3,10,000. Its high-necked style with the open-back element perfectly balances the sophistication and sultriness that the piece offers. It’s quite safe to say that the unique style of the sleeveless and spectacular gown was visibly on point. From the draped, corseted, and ruched style to the flow and the floor-length silhouette, we loved everything about her pick.

Further, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress also completed her ensemble with beige glossy pumps from Alevi Milano, with a pointed-toe style which looked just great with the gown, as well. But, still, the diva’s look seemed quite underwhelming. This was perhaps because of the unique tangerine hue of the piece. The color seems to make Advani look a little dull, hindering her ability to shimmer and shine.

How did Kiara Advani accessorize her gown?

Kiara Advani completed her ensemble with metallic gold accessories. She chose statement pieces, including gold chunky earrings and layered matching rings, which complemented the outfit well. However, she also added two gold chunky cuffs with large white and bright orange accents, which ended up detracting from the overall vibe of the cuffs. The chunky design of these bracelets also distracts from the overall summertime romance vibe of the dress. This beautiful piece definitely needed the space to shine on its own merit.

Meanwhile, the actress’ hairstylist went with a sleek braided hairstyle with a middle parting for this look. This classy pick allowed for her gorgeous face and accessories some space, to shine through. But that’s not all: it also looked super regal, giving her ensemble a rather royal princess-like appeal, and we undoubtedly adore that touch.

Lastly, talking about her makeup look, the artist went with a soft glam look with a radiant matte base for this one. The soft eyeshadow with volumizing mascara looked amazing. Even the subtle blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks were on point. Her glossy peach lips also totally elevated the whole outfit. However, it was her radiant smile that won the crown here. We totally think that this gorgeous smile was the savior of the whole look. We’re literally melting here!

So; what did you think of Kiara Advani’s OOTD? Please comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

