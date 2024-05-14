Maidaan Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Ajay Devgn film targets a Rs 72 crore gross finish

Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao among others is at the business end of its worldwide theatrical run. The movie has grossed around Rs 70 crores worldwide, a month after its release, and will probably add another couple of crores. These are shockingly low numbers but the respite for the makers of Maidaan is that it looked to gross even lower, with the opening that it took on Eid day.

Maidaan Targets A Global Lifetime Gross Of Around Rs 72 Crores

Maidaan has netted around Rs 50 crores in India (Rs 61 crores gross) and around 1 million dollars (Rs 8.50 crores) internationally, for a global cume of around Rs 70 crores. The reason the Ajay Devgn starrer could reach to this total is because of the lack of significant new releases and because of favourable audience word of mouth.

Maidaan has essentially performed like a low-budget, good word of mouth movie, just that Maidaan's budget was pretty high and it required a much bigger start to make a greater impact.

Audience Post Pandemic Are Gravitating Towards Freshly Made Content

The Boney Kapoor presented film went on floors back in 2019, and by the time it released in theatres, audiences more or less lost interest. The biographical sports drama on the life of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim definitely deserved a better theatrical reception but in the post-pandemic scenario, the viewers gravitate more towards freshly made content. In all probability, if the movie went on floors after Covid-19, it would be looking at much better results.

Both Eid Releases Met With A Similar Theatrical Fate

Maidaan clashed with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While the latter opened bigger, the former collected more from the second Friday, on a day-to-day basis. The difference in the collection of both movies will just be around Rs 32 crores gross (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Rs 104 crores, Maidaan Rs 72 crores) by the end of their run. Both Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are theatrical disasters.

Maidaan Is A Loss Making Venture For The Producers

Maidaan's theatrical share is around Rs 30 crores and non-theatrical rights have been sold in the vicinity of Rs 100 crores as per trusted sources. Against a budget of over Rs 200 crores, the producers are looking at losses of close to Rs 100 crores, unless the talent fee is renegotiated in favour of the producers.

About Maidaan

Maidaan is the biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach of the Indian Football Team. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim.

Maidaan In Theatres

Maidaan plays at select theatres across India. Have you watched the biographical sports drama yet? If yes, what did you think of it? Let us know in the comments below.

