Rap Mogul Sean Diddy Combs Admits To Beating His Ex-Girlfriend Cassie After CCTV Footage Go Viral; Says He’s ‘Truly Sorry’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual and physical abuse

Sean Diddy takes full responsibility for his “inexcusable” actions!

The rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura, had filed an assault lawsuit against him, which was recently supported by evidence. The rapper has addressed the issue for the first time since CNN News shared the CCTV footage that captured the assault.

Sean Diddy admits to physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend after CCTV footage goes viral

On Sunday, May 19, the I’ll Be Missing You rapper posted an apology video on Instagram and Facebook. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he said.

CNN broadcasted the video on Friday, May 17, where Diddy was seen wearing a white towel around his waist and aggressively rushing toward Ventura. According to reports, the rapper was drunk and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in the hotel room.

She tried to flee the scene against a drunk and asleep Diddy, but unfortunately, he woke up by the time she reached the elevator, threw her on the ground, kicked her, and dragged her across the lobby. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The intensely abusive altercation captured the rapper’s face clear as day. As a result, Diddy was compelled to admit to his actions that he allegedly denied earlier.

Ventura’s lawsuit against Diddy and further actions

Ventura sued the rapper on the charges of years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse back in November. The lawsuit garnered scrutiny against the rapper, and investigations related to an alleged sex trafficking racket further tarnished his image.

However, Diddy denied the allegations in the lawsuit, and due to a lack of evidence at the time, he was not detained. At the time, the rapper claimed to be cooperative with the authorities and called the investigation a “witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

On May 17, Ventura’s lawyer released a statement that said, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr Combs.”

The footage brought the case to light and backed the 2016 incident with evidence that could cause problems for the rap mogul. Diddy’s lawyers are yet to comment on the matter.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same