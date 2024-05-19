Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s airport fashion is all things cosy in long printed coat as she returns from Cannes

After enchanting the global audience with her charming looks and spellbinding beauty at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood’s evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has returned to Mumbai accompanied by her adorable daughter, Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo looked their finest as they landed back home, once again captivating paparazzi and fans alike with smiles.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the Cannes red carpet in Falguni & Shane Peacock outfits and as she returned from the French Riviera, at the airport too, she looked comfortable yet chic in another Falguni & Shane Peacock attire. Her outfit featured a black top and trousers layered with a long full-sleeve coat. Check out her recent airport look.

Aishwarya Rai’s airport look

If we take a look back at Aishwarya's airport looks, her signature looks feature a classic combination of well-tailored blazers with loose trousers or jeans and once again she did not deviate from her signature style.

Her latest look featured a long full-sleeve coat that blended hues of black, yellow, pink, green, and white. The standout feature of Aishwarya's ensemble was mesmerising floral prints and black-and-white lines adorning the coat, adding a touch of whimsy and vibrancy to her look.

The coat came with an ankle-length silhouette, providing a touch of femininity and warmth. Her beautiful coat had spacious pockets adding a functional element to it. The Hum Dil Chuke Sanam actress once again proved that she can easily make a fashion statement without compromising on ease.

Aaradhya Bachchan, the adorable daughter of the actress who was walking by her side, made a fashion statement on her own, dressed in a white sweatshirt paired with denim wide-leg pants.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s accessories and glam

In addition to her impeccably tailored separates, Aishwarya often incorporates luxurious accessories to complete her airport looks. From oversized sunglasses to designer handbags, each accessory serves as the perfect finishing touch and even her latest look was no exception. The Devdas actress accessorised her ensemble with a sleek black handbag paired with matching black shoes.

She also sported stylish sunglasses perched elegantly on her forehead, exuding a sense of effortless cool. When it came to make-up, Aishwarya opted for a berry-toned lipstick adding a pop of colour to her lips. Her smokey eye makeup enhanced her natural beauty and her straight hair was left open.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been setting the standards for airport looks, encouraging everyone to add a little more class and refinement to her travel outfits. Long back, she solidified her position as a global style icon and she still stands as a beacon of fashion.

Did you like this airport look by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Let us know in the comments below!

