Jake Gyllenhaal Flaunts His Vocals With Epic Rendition Of End Of The Road On SNL Season 49 Finale

Jake Gyllenhaal ended SNL season 49 on a high note!

The Spider-Man star took the reins of the season finale, a fact he playfully reminded the audience throughout the show. Gyllenhaal’s monologue was a riot, featuring a parody of End Of The Road! The episode aired on May 18, featuring Sabrina Carpenter as the musical guest host.

Jake Gyllenhaal performs a hilarious parody of End Of The Road

It wasn’t just Gyllenhaal performing the song! Some of SNL’s legends, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Punkie Johnson, harmonized with him. “We’ve come to the end of the road. It’s the last episode,” they sing at one point.

During his monologue, the Road House actor kept joking about hosting the 49th season finale and not the premiere of season 50. “You know, you can’t get to 50 without a little bit of 49, and we’re here at the finale… the end of the road,” he sings at one point.

He joked about being the last person to be approached for hosting the show after certain famous people refused. He name-dropped Pedro Pascal, Zendaya and Ryan Gosling, who hosted a few weeks back and gained traction with his All Too Well parody.

“We’ve come to the end of the road / It’s the last episode / It’s time to say goodbye to season 49 / You’ll be 50 soon,” Gyllenhaal sang with SNL stars in chorus.

Gyllenhaal jokes about hosting the 49th season finale

This seemed to be a running gag of the night! During his monologue, the Prisoners actor says that this episode could be considered the premiere episode of season 50. I like to think it’s also the start of a new one. In many ways, this is the real first episode of season 50,” he said.

Nwodim immediately burst his bubble and said that it was not. Gyllenhaal quipped back, saying he had to try.

“It’s been 49 years, over 900 shows / Costumes and wigs and a room full of blow / So many stars have walked out that door / So here’s to 49 more,” he sang in the first verse of the parody. Gyllenhaal had previously hosted SNL in 2007 and 2022, marking his third time hosting the show.

And he never missed a chance to crib about hosting the finale of the season before the “milestone” season. “One more episode and I would have been hosting the premiere of the 50th season. But who cares?" he said during his monologue.