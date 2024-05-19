Kiara Advani is belle of the ball at Red Sea Film Festival in pink and black Nedret Taciroglu corset gown with a big bow

Kiara Advani made her debut at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner, which is happening alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Red Sea Film Foundation, which hosted the dinner, is known for supporting and promoting women in the film industry. Their gala dinner at Cannes brought together many influential figures from the world of cinema to celebrate the achievements and talents of women filmmakers, actors, and other industry professionals.

Kiara Advani is one of the best actresses in Bollywood. She is not only a talented actress but is also an important figure in the fashion scene. Kiara's red carpet looks always become the talk of the town, and now that she has arrived at the Red Sea festival, how can she not present her fashion sense right there? Here we break down her latest ensemble at the Red Sea Film Festival.

Kiara Advani’s vintage look at the Red Sea Film Festival

Her gown featured a strapless bodice in delicate pink colour crafted from satin that gave it a luxurious sheen. The corseted bodice was fitted that highlighted Kiara’s svelte frame. The corset fit not only accentuated her silhouette but also added a touch of vintage charm, reminiscent of the Regency-era fashion popularised by the hit series Bridgerton.

From the corset bodice, the gown transitioned into a long, black skirt that flowed gracefully into the dramatic trail. The skirt’s long trail added an element of grandeur and poise, making her look like she had stepped right out of a royal ball. Adding to the gown’s uniqueness was a large pink bow at the back, a detail that elevated the entire ensemble.

This bold, eye-catching feature provided a playful yet elegant contrast to the sleek black skirt, perfectly balancing the outfit’s overall look. The bow not only added a pop of color but also echoed the romantic aesthetics.

Kiara’s accessories and glam

the Laxmi Bomb actress complemented her look with sheer black gloves and a stunning diamond necklace, adding a touch of bling and drama. The gloves lent a classic, almost regal touch while the necklace added a sparkling focal point that drew attention to her neckline.

Not only her gown but her make-up too was executed flawlessly in tones of pink, perfectly complementing her ensemble. She opted for a glossy pink lipstick, feathered brows, pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and mascara-laden lashes, all topped off with ample highlighter to provide glow. Her hair was styled in a knotted bun with side hair bangs, adding to the overall elegance and enhancing the vintage-inspired look.

The event marked an opportunity for the actress, not only as a movie star but also as a fashion icon.

Kiara’s ability to match her outfits to her persona and gain impact is a good indication of her fashion sense. Her outfit on the gala dinner was of classic glamour with avant-garde style bringing her to the spotlight of the evening among other actors.

Let us know your thoughts on Kiara Advani's look, in the comments section below!

