Fans spot Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok in Hyeri’s old pics hinting at close friendship between Moonshine co-stars

Byeon Woo Seok lately has become one of the most coveted South Korean actors and a major crush for fans everywhere. Amid his rising popularity, eagle-eyed fans have once again found a very minute detail about him and his friendship with one of his Moonshine co-stars, Hyeri.

Fans spotted Byeon Woo Seok in Hyeri’s old birthday photos hinting at their close and longtime friendship.

Byeon Woo Seok and Hyeri are longtime friends, fans spot the Lovely Runner actor in the actress’ old photos

Byeon Woo Seok’s popularity is all the rage at the moment, especially with his latest role as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon. In recent times, some of the Lovely Runner actor’s fans have been attacking Hyeri on a YouTube video where they both are shooting Moonshine together.

As has been noted many times, some fans become too overwhelmed and cross boundaries, similarly, some of the fans have been accusing Hyeri of ‘flirting’ with Byeon Woo Seok without any evidence. The whole incident has been criticized by many people on social media.

In new developments, fans have dug out old photos from Hyeri's Instagram from her birthday. Hyeri had posted photos from her birthday with her friends on June 9, 2023, where it was found that Byeon Woo Seok was one of those special friends. Given this newfound information, fans have understood that the Moonshine co-stars have a closer friendship than assumed.

In one of the photos, fans also spotted Byeon Woo Seok with a phone in a photo of Hyeri, showing that he was the one taking it. See the photo here.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is one of the most followed and loved South Korean actors of recent times who has been adding memorable roles to his filmography with time.

Byeon Woo Seok, before Lovely Runner, had garnered attention for his role as Ryu Shi Oh, the main antagonist in Strong Girl Nam Soon.

Meanwhile, some of his noted K-dramas include Moonshine, Record of Youth, and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency. The actor has also given remarkable performances in the movies Soulmate and 20th Century Girl.

