Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024: Falguni and Shane Peacock's green-silver look or golden flowers gown; What’s your pick?

The Cannes Film Festival has always been a hotspot for viral fashion moments, and no one does it better than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. For over two decades, the supremely talented actress and ex-Miss World has put India on the map with her captivating appearances at the international film festival. The unparalleled beauty has yet again served us looks that we will be talking about for a long, long time.

For this year’s Cannes red carpet, we saw Aishwarya in two Falguni and Shane Peacock gowns. A black, white, and gold number with elaborate 3D embellishments and the other was, a silver and blue one that looked like it was made from sparkling party tinsels.

These two looks have left us awestruck but we are curious about which one of these extraordinary looks you prefer. Here are all the details you need to make up your mind.

Aishwarya’s black and white gown with sculptural gold details

The regal beauty from Ponniyin Selvan walked her first red carpet for the year adorned in an extravagant black gown of a mermaid silhouette. The ensemble that is a definition of 'more is more' was topped with a puffy white cover-up with short, balloon sleeves and a sprawling white trail that had giant 3D gold flowers stuck to it.

The gold made an artistic, abstract pattern on the front of her gown, which also had rosettes blooming on her sides from the black fabric. Her gilded ensemble was styled with more gold, accessorized, oversized gold hoop earrings and a matching cocktail ring.

Aishwarya’s shimmery silver and blue tinsel gown with exaggerated shoulders

For her second red carpet, Aishwarya took the drama even further in a dazzling turquoise blue and silver look. The gown which some fans remarked looked like a dress out of Game of Thrones fantasy was an explosion of tinsel-like metallic fringes, forming a sweeping trail and bold, exaggerated shoulders.

Her shimmering gown was accessorized with more sparkles, a blingy cuff bracelet with a fierce feline head, stacked rings, and chandelier diamond earrings.

Aishwarya contrasted her bold red carpet fashion with summery, effortless glam

For her gilded first look, Aishwarya went with winged eyeliner over a sheer sparkling base for a beautiful wide-eyed Bambi look. Her long lashes and meticulously brushed brows framed her sensational almond eyes.

Aish’s look came together with a mauve-pink lipstick. Her slightly textured and windswept hair was parted in the middle in an effortless half-up half-down style.

Rai Bachchan’s second look was all about playing with the stunning turquoise shade of her gown, which perfectly complements her ocean-blue eyes. The actress accentuated them further with smoky blue eyeshadow, and lashes were lengthened with coats of Mascara for a smoldering gaze.

Also, pale pink blush gave her flawless dewy skin a sunkissed glow. And finally, gorgeous glam was finished with a sheer, nude lip. For her hair, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went for middle-parted beachy waves that cascaded freely over her shoulders and framed her face.

Although her red carpet gowns were over-the-top, her make-up looks were classic, soft glam with effortless hairstyles giving her theatrical ensembles a light touch of summer romance.

Gold or Silver: What’s your pick?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the original Bollywood diva who knows how to make an impact by dressing in intriguing couture pieces that get the fans excited and the press talking. This year too, she hasn’t shied away from serving us fashion that is far from the ordinary.

While both the looks we have seen from her are quite different, there are a few similarities in them, like exaggerated silhouettes, unusual embellishments and trails that are worthy of the red carpet. Also, no matter how divided we are on her fashion, we can all agree her make-up was on-point for both looks.

It’s a Cannes tradition to have Aishwarya’s red carpet moment become a viral phenomenon. Even with her hand in a cast, she has managed to leave us awe-struck with her looks. But which one do you prefer? The black and white mermaid gown embellished with DIY-esque 3D gold details or the blue and silver fringed metallic gown that reminds us of GOT or party decor.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

