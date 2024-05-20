Sonam Kapoor pens special note for ‘best parents’ Anil Kapoor and Sunita’s 40th wedding anniversary; reveals their favorite songs

Anil Kapoor is one of the acclaimed stars of B-town. However, he is also a doting father and a loving husband to his wife Sunita Kapoor. The couple recently touched a milestone after completing 40 years of marital bliss.

To shower her parents with love and good wishes, their daughter Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt note on social media. Read on!

Sonam Kapoor wishes dad Anil Kapoor and mom Sunita on their wedding anniversary

For the past four decades, Anil Kapoor has been deeply and madly in love with his wife Sunita Kapoor. They have navigated through the tough by-lanes and enjoyed the fun times, hand-in-hand. As they mark 40 years of being married, their daughter Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish them well.

The actress shared inside clips from their intimate celebration and penned, “Happy happy anniversary to my anchors, to the best parents god blessed me with. I love you both so much. @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor.” She also wrote, “By the way the Beatles “I want to hold your hand” is their song! How cute is that?”

Take a look:

Anil Kapoor pens a love-filled long note for his wife Sunita on their 40th wedding anniversary

To mark this big event of their life, actor Anil Kapoor penned a thoughtful and heartwarming note for his wife. Sharing multiple old images with Sunita and kids Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, he penned, "Forty years ago today, I married the love of my life, my best friend, and my rock. Sunita, our journey began 11 years before that, and every moment since has been nothing short of epic. From our early days of love and laughter to raising our beautiful family, we’ve created countless memories that fill my heart with joy and pride."

He continued in his post, “Our marriage has been a tapestry of adventures, challenges, and triumphs, all woven together with the threads of unwavering love and mutual respect. You’ve stood by me through thick and thin, and your strength, grace, and compassion have always inspired me to be a better man.”

The actor added, “Thank you for your endless support, your wisdom, and your boundless love. As we celebrate this incredible milestone, I am filled with gratitude for every single moment we’ve shared. Here’s to the past 40 years, and to many more decades of love, laughter, and togetherness. I love you more than words can express, Sonu! Happy anniversary, my love @kapoor.sunita.”

Take a look at his post:

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

