Cannes 2024: ‘It’s A Very Interesting World’; Demi Moore Teases Her Upcoming Role In Taylor Sheridan’s Landman

Demi Moore spills beans on her character in Landman!

Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ series Landman is a “tale of fortune-seeking in the world of West Texas oil rigs,” as mentioned on IMDB. Moore, one of the panelists at the Cannes American Pavillion, spoke about her role in detail and confirmed the show's second season.

Demi Moore opens up about her role in Landman

On May 19, the actress who starred in Indecent Proposal spoke at the American Pavilion panel at Cannes 2024 about her film The Substance, which will premiere at the film festival on May 20.

The panel discussion focused on her incomparable career, which made her bring up her upcoming Paramount+ series in conversation. “It’s a very interesting world in the boomtown of Fort Worth, Texas. It’s kind of this subculture that we haven’t seen before, which is what I think Taylor does so well,” she said about the show.

She said that the show explores real-world problems, such as issues around oil and petroleum, but with a touch of modern-day drama. Her character, Cami, is the wife of an oil tycoon with "lots of nice clothes," but she finds the drama and family dynamics "delicious" to play with.

The series also stars Billy Bob Thornton (rival tycoon Tommy Norris) and Jon Hamm (Cami’s husband Monty Miller).

Moore’s first-ever film premiere at Cannes

The Substance is a thriller body horror film with a feminist take directed by Coralie Fargeat. In addition to Moore, the film stars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. The story will revolve around a newfound “substance” that can transform people into the best versions of themselves!

The Ghost actress revealed that the film will tackle the male perspective of women. The Substance is about – this male perspective of the idealized woman that we as women have bought into… and I think we are changing. We are living the change right now,” she said on the panel.

She expressed her excitement for the big premiere, which was also her first time on the Cannes carpet. Moore recalled attending the premiere of The Fifth Element with her then-partner and baby daddy, Bruce Willis.

“That was an honor to be there, but I was just there in a supporting role. It’s nice to be stepping out autonomously on my own,” she added.